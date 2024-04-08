Kristin Cavallari's boyfriend Mark Estes has weighed in on the possibility of having children with his famous girlfriend, and it sounds like he's definitely open to it.
"We're just kind of going with the flow right now, but we've definitely had the talk, obviously, so," Estes told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at Sunday's CMT Awards in Nashville.
He also revealed, "I'm really happy with her, obviously. You know, we just like each other a lot, and that's what we're gonna run with, so... And, yeah, she's a smokeshow, too, so that helps."
Estes' comments come after the Laguna Beach alum herself addressed the likelihood of them having kids together on a recent episode of her podcast Let's Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari—something which he apparently was the one to bring up in the first place.
"The one thing, I'm not actively thinking about it, is, you know, he wants to have a kid. I'm mulling it over," she said (via Entertainment Tonight).
She went on, "If it's gonna last, I would have to have a kid. I'm good at making babies. Why stop now?"
Cavallari already shares children Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler.
Hers and Estes' relationship has made waves since they went Instagram-official earlier this year due to their age gap: She is 37, while he is 24.
But Cavallari is making sure the haters know where to go, as exemplified by a TikTok she posted in March in which she lip-syncs the words, "So what are you gonna do about it? Are you gonna arrest me? Are you gonna give me a ticket?" The caption read, "When they’re all up in arms that I’m dating a 24 year old. Andddd?"
@kristincavallari
When they’re all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?♬ this women simply said she didnt care - doni
