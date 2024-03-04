Kristin Cavallari is telling the haters where to go.

After receiving backlash online for dating boyfriend Mark Estes, 24, the reality star, 37, has taken to TikTok to tell the critics exactly how much she does not care what they have to say about her relationship.

In the short video posted on March 7, Cavallari lip syncs to a sound called, "This woman simply said she didn't care." She mouths, "So what are you gonna do about it? Are you gonna arrest me? Are you gonna give me a ticket?"

She captioned the post, "When they’re all up in arms that I’m dating a 24 year old. Andddd?"

Last week, the Uncommon James founder shared a sweet selfie of herself with Estes on vacation in Mexico on Instagram, with the caption, "He makes me happy."

Unfortunately, some commenters had a lot to say about the age-gap relationship, with some people wondering what the two could have in common, and others making mean-spirited jokes about her boyfriend's age.

However, others pointed out the obvious double standard here: that nobody seems to have an issue with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid dating for instance, even though he's 49 and she's 28. (I'm no math genius, but I believe that's a larger age gap than that between Cavallari and Estes.)

A post shared by Kristin Cavallari A photo posted by kristincavallari on

Prior to dating Estes, Cavallari was married to Jay Cutler from 2013 to 2022, and the exes share children Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8.

According to People, Estes is a former college football player, and is part of a TikTok collective. He and Cavallari reportedly met via social media.