Kristin Cavallari is telling the haters where to go.
After receiving backlash online for dating boyfriend Mark Estes, 24, the reality star, 37, has taken to TikTok to tell the critics exactly how much she does not care what they have to say about her relationship.
In the short video posted on March 7, Cavallari lip syncs to a sound called, "This woman simply said she didn't care." She mouths, "So what are you gonna do about it? Are you gonna arrest me? Are you gonna give me a ticket?"
She captioned the post, "When they’re all up in arms that I’m dating a 24 year old. Andddd?"
@kristincavallari
When they’re all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?♬ this women simply said she didnt care - doni
Last week, the Uncommon James founder shared a sweet selfie of herself with Estes on vacation in Mexico on Instagram, with the caption, "He makes me happy."
Unfortunately, some commenters had a lot to say about the age-gap relationship, with some people wondering what the two could have in common, and others making mean-spirited jokes about her boyfriend's age.
However, others pointed out the obvious double standard here: that nobody seems to have an issue with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid dating for instance, even though he's 49 and she's 28. (I'm no math genius, but I believe that's a larger age gap than that between Cavallari and Estes.)
A post shared by Kristin Cavallari
A photo posted by kristincavallari on
Prior to dating Estes, Cavallari was married to Jay Cutler from 2013 to 2022, and the exes share children Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8.
According to People, Estes is a former college football player, and is part of a TikTok collective. He and Cavallari reportedly met via social media.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were to Ever Return as Working Royals, They’d Have to Get Prince William’s Blessing First, Former Royal Butler Says
King Charles seems to be on board with a Sussex return, but William? That’ll be a harder sell.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Here Are The 10 Best Spring Shoes You'll Need This Season
From dainty ballet flats to multicolored sneakers.
By Lauren Tappan
-
These Beauty Devices Never Go on Sale—Now They’re 20 Percent Off at Dermstore
LED face masks, hair straighteners, microdermabrasion tools, and more.
By Brooke Knappenberger