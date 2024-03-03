Kylie Jenner Becomes the Latest Member of Her Family to Break Into the Fragrance Space

Kylie Jenner has officially joined her older sister Kim Kardashian in the fragrance space, announcing her debut solo perfume, “COSMIC,” which is described as an “elevated scent that is perfect for day and night.”
“COSMIC”—which is available to purchase beginning this upcoming Thursday, March 7, via her company’s website, Jenner announced on Instagram—“is a sweet, warm floral,” she captioned a post revealing the fragrance. COSMIC opens with “star jasmine (floral, sweet) + blood orange (bright, citrusy),” has a heart of “golden amber accord (rich) + red peony accord (soft, sweet floral),” and a base of “vanilla musk accord (creamy, addictive) + cedarwood (woody, warm),” she elaborated.
Naturally, Jenner’s mother, momager Kris Jenner, commented on one of her youngest daughter’s posts with emojis of hands clapping (as one does when they receive 10 percent of the profit). Though her mom is one of Jenner’s biggest supporters when it comes to her business ventures (and otherwise), Jenner once told Jennifer Lawrence that Kris had her doubts about her first product, the Kylie Lip Kit, which launched in 2015.
“Proving people wrong was a challenge, but so was building it from the ground up,” Jenner told Lawrence in an interview last year with Interview Magazine. “It was me and my mom, and we never made a makeup line. We didn’t know where to start. We didn’t have anyone helping us. And my mom thought I was going to be stuck with lip kits in my garage for the rest of my life.”
Jenner said her mom told her “You better be ready, Kylie, because you might have a lot of lip kits in your garage for the rest of your life, so you better love these colors.”
That problem never came to pass, as Jenner’s lip kits sold out nearly instantly and eventually led to Kylie Cosmetics, which is now merging into the fragrance space for the first time. Though this is Jenner’s first solo perfume, she previously collaborated with older sister Kim on the fragrance KKW x KYLIE in 2019, released under Kardashian’s KKW Fragrance, which was in operation from 2017 to 2022.
In addition to the more than 50 scents released under the KKW Fragrance umbrella, Kardashian also released Kim Kardashian, Kim Kardashian Love, Gold, True Reflection, Glam, Pure Honey, and Fleur Fatale with Lighthouse Beauty before KKW Fragrance’s formation; sister Khloé Kardashian and her then-husband, Lamar Odom, also released Unbreakable Bond, Unbreakable Love, and Unbreakable Joy with Lighthouse Beauty during their marriage.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
