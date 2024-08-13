Kylie Jenner Says She Suffered From “Prolonged Postpartum Depression” After Becoming a Mom at a Young Age

Reality television star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner is opening up about her experience with postpartum depression after she gave birth to both of her children.

In a recent interview for British Vogue, the proud mom-of-two revealed that having children at a young age was "really hard," both mentally and physically.

"Stormi's lasted a year," she told the publication, referring to her experience with postpartum depression after she gave birth to her daughter, who is now 6.

She added that her bout with postpartum depression following the birth of her son, Aire, lasted for around the same length of time.

“I’m going to be 27, and I’m finally feeling like myself again, and [looking back] I think, being pregnant, I wore sweatpants every day, I didn’t have time to figure out even some of the little things in my life, and then postpartum lasted a year," sh continued. "Mentally, it’s really hard. Hormonally, it’s really hard. I didn’t know how to dress."

Jenner was 19 when she found out she was pregnant with her first, and became a mom for the first time when she was 20.

“Stormi wasn’t planned. It happened, but obviously I knew that I wanted to have her," she explained during the interview. "I wanted children so bad.”

The social media influencer went on to explain that her experiences with postpartum depression "hit me differently both times."

"Probably with my son it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about [typically]," she explained. "On the phone with my mom all day hysterically crying, saying, ‘I can’t figure out his name.’"

She went on to say that now, when her friends are having kids, she advises them to "pick the name before, because when hormones hit you can't make decisions."

Kylie Jenner's two children. (Image credit: Instagram: @kyliejenner)

"You can't," she added. "When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing to me and I couldn't believe how perfect he was. I felt like such a failure that I couldn't name him. He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me."

While she did have children at a young age and had experienced with postpartum depression after the birth of both her children, Jenner says she wouldn't change a thing about becoming a young mom.

"No matter what I’m going through or what I look like or what the internet writes about me that day, I come home and my kids just love me unconditionally," she said. "They’re just obsessed with me and that’s taught me to walk through life a little easier. I’m like, ‘OK, well I have these little humans at home that need me and love me and think I’m the most perfect person in the world, so I don’t really need validation from outside sources.’”