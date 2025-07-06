Sold-Out The Row Flip-Flops and a Celeb-Beloved Mesh Tote Bag Accessorize Kendall Jenner's Claudent Mini Dress
Sofia Richie Grainge owns the very same flip-flops, and Zoë Kravitz has a mini version of the tote.
Kendall Jenner is currently in the French Riviera with sister Kylie Jenner and a group of girlfriends. Having attended Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos's much publicized Venice wedding to Lauren Sánchez, Kendall decided to elongate her rich Euro summer, and she packed the perfect accessories for the trip. Alongside a pair of sold-out The Row flip-flops, which have legions of celebrity fans, the model opted for a similarly in-demand mesh tote bag from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's brand, too.
Influencer Devon Carlson shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, one of which showed her holding hands with Kendall, and both of them had Chloé shopping bags slung over their shoulders. The Victoria's Secret model wore a red $325 Claudent Boatneck Mini Dress, which she matched to her sold-out The Row flip-flops—the brand's Beach Rubber Flip Flops in Transparent Red.
Sofia Richie Grainge was recently seen wearing the very same flip-flops during a stay at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes in the South of France.
A $1,350 The Row Barn Tote Bag in Mesh completed the reality star's outfit. Although Kendall's full-size multicolor version of the mesh tote—which sister Kylie Jenner has also been spotted with—appears to have sold out already, mini versions of the design remain available, along with single color options.
Just last month, Zoë Kravitz was photographed carrying The Row's Barn Mini Tote Bag in Mesh, which she paired with the brand's Dune Classic Sandal in Rubber—an in-stock alternative to Kendall's sold-out rubber flip-flops.
It appears as though any rich Euro summer is incomplete without at least a handful of The Row accessories.
