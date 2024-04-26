Sources Close to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are Finally Addressing Those Baby Rumors

After rumors started swirling that Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet are expecting their first baby together, people close to the famous couple have decided it's time to put those claims to rest.
According to multiple sources who spoke to Us Weekly, the reality television star and famed actor are not—I repeat, not—expecting a bundle of joy anytime soon.
"Kylie is not pregnant,” those sources told the publication exclusively.
Instead, sources say the couple are focused on maintaining their relationship long-distance.
"Kylie and Timothée have been keeping in touch while he’s been in (Manhattan) filming and are still together,” the insider said.
Jenner is already the proud mom of two kids—Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2—whom she shares with her ex-partner, rapper Travis Scott.
In a 2018 interview with the Evening Standard , the entrepreneur said that while "everyone says you change completely when you become a mom," she "feels the same, just better."
"I don’t know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course," she told the publication at the time. "But I feel like it’s only gotten better. You’re less selfish—and I actually enjoy changing diapers. It’s really satisfying. To make her clean again. And I don’t know, the whole thing is really… it’s like such an amazing experience."
Jenner and the Dune star were first romantically linked in April 2023, just a few months before they made their first public debut, US Weekly reported at the time.
Sources close to the couple told Us Weekly in January that everything was "going great between" the couple.
"They both have really busy schedules but make as much time for each other as possible," the source said at the time. "Timothée is always making Kylie smile. They have a very special connection."
In a recent interview for the Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s HommeGirls cover story, the famous Jenner discussed the possibility of having more children in the future.
“I don’t have a number in my mind,” she said. “Some women do, but I don’t really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen.
“But I also feel very in control of my life and my decisions,” she added.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
