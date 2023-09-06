Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s “Chemistry Is Off the Charts”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Despite having been linked since April, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet only made their public debut as a couple on Monday, when they were caught enjoying the show— and each other —at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. “They had an amazing time together at Beyoncé’s concert,” a source told Us Weekly . “[Their] bond just keeps getting stronger.”

Despite their “incredibly busy schedules,” the source said that Jenner and Chalamet try to “make as much time for each other” as possible, and that they share a “really close connection.” “Their chemistry is off the charts,” they said.

(Image credit: Photo by Getty)

Back in August, a source told the outlet that “things are very casual” between the two, noting that Jenner has been having fun and is open to seeing where things go. Apparently, Jenner’s mom Kris and older sister Kendall—both of whom were also at Monday’s RWT show—are big fans of Chalamet: “They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past,” they said. “He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile, which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”

(Image credit: Jackson Lee/Getty Images)

The low-key romance with Chalamet follows Jenner’s split from Travis Scott (who, Entertainment Tonight reports, was also in attendance at Monday’s show). Jenner and Scott share two children—daughter Stormi and son Aire—and broke up in January after five years of dating on and off. Though Scott hasn’t officially addressed his breakup from Jenner, a source told Us Weekly in May that he’s “not exactly ecstatic” about her moving on; however, “despite his feelings, Kylie and Travis have both been very mature about their split and are focused on coparenting in a healthy manner,” they said.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images)

And, though he hasn’t directly addressed Jenner moving on with Chalamet, Scott seemingly took aim at his ex’s new beau on his song “Meltdown,” released in July. The track references Willy Wonka, who Chalamet portrays in the upcoming film Wonka.