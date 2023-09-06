Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s “Chemistry Is Off the Charts”

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Despite having been linked since April, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet only made their public debut as a couple on Monday, when they were caught enjoying the show—and each other—at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. “They had an amazing time together at Beyoncé’s concert,” a source told Us Weekly. “[Their] bond just keeps getting stronger.”
Despite their “incredibly busy schedules,” the source said that Jenner and Chalamet try to “make as much time for each other” as possible, and that they share a “really close connection.” “Their chemistry is off the charts,” they said.
Back in August, a source told the outlet that “things are very casual” between the two, noting that Jenner has been having fun and is open to seeing where things go. Apparently, Jenner’s mom Kris and older sister Kendall—both of whom were also at Monday’s RWT show—are big fans of Chalamet: “They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past,” they said. “He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile, which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”
The low-key romance with Chalamet follows Jenner’s split from Travis Scott (who, Entertainment Tonight reports, was also in attendance at Monday’s show). Jenner and Scott share two children—daughter Stormi and son Aire—and broke up in January after five years of dating on and off. Though Scott hasn’t officially addressed his breakup from Jenner, a source told Us Weekly in May that he’s “not exactly ecstatic” about her moving on; however, “despite his feelings, Kylie and Travis have both been very mature about their split and are focused on coparenting in a healthy manner,” they said.
And, though he hasn’t directly addressed Jenner moving on with Chalamet, Scott seemingly took aim at his ex’s new beau on his song “Meltdown,” released in July. The track references Willy Wonka, who Chalamet portrays in the upcoming film Wonka.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Zendaya and Tom Holland Return for Their Second Renaissance World Tour Show of the Summer—and Nail Beyoncé’s “Mute” Challenge
The couple was also in attendance at the Warsaw, Poland show back in June.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Looked at an $8M Property in Malibu Over the Weekend
It was a busy weekend for the couple.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Tina Knowles Shares a Rare Photo of Beyoncé at Home with Her Three Kids
“You are such rare and precious gift,” Knowles said of her eldest daughter.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Were Filmed Fully Making Out at Beyoncé Concert
You guys, I think they're together.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Here's How to Pronounce Kylie Jenner's Son Aire's Newly Revealed Name
Don't overthink it.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
At Last, We Know the Name of Kylie Jenner’s Son
Plus, we finally get to see his adorable face.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kylie Jenner Savagely Shut Down Kim Kardashian After She Asked Her to Tag SKIMS in Her Instagram
Celeb sibling drama definitely hits different.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
See the Kardashian Sisters Dressed Up as Kris Jenner for Her Birthday
Halloween isn't over in Calabasas.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kendall Jenner Responded to Rumors She's a "Mean Girl"
She hates that perception of her.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kylie Jenner Described Crying "Non-Stop" After Her Son Was Born
It was a really vulnerable admission.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kylie Jenner Celebrated Turning "Twenty Fine" With a Casual Fireworks Show
Classic Leo vibes.
By Iris Goldsztajn