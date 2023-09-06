Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Were Filmed Fully Making Out at Beyoncé Concert

You guys, I think they're together.

Kylie Jenner
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Since April of this year, we've been hearing word that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are dating.

While neither party has officially confirmed the relationship as of yet, we now have our biggest piece of evidence so far that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Wonka star are in fact an item.

The two were spotted loving life at a Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles this week, attending alongside Jenner's sister Kendall, as well as Justin and Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey, and Justine Skye.

But while Jenner and Chalamet were clearly loving the music on the night, they were also loving... on each other.

In footage published by TMZ, the two celebs can clearly be seen fully making out, then stopping when they spotted the camera. Throughout the show, they had their arms around each other and exchanged more kisses, including a sweet moment when Chalamet was seen pecking Jenner's hand, which he was clasping in his.

First reports of the alleged relationship back in April alleged that "there was definitely a vibe between them" at a New Year's party, which they claimed was when they first connected romantically.

Meanwhile, in May, a source told Entertainment Tonight, "Kylie and Timothée are casually seeing each other, but are trying to keep it low-key.

"They are becoming more comfortable with each other, but Kylie wants to take things day by day and see where it goes. Her family thinks it's great that Kylie is doing her thing and they are supportive."

News broke that Jenner had separated from the father of her two children, Travis Scott, back in January. The two, who were on and off throughout their relationship, share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

