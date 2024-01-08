Cameras Appear to Capture Kylie Jenner Telling Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet “I Love You” at the Golden Globes

We came for the Golden Globes and, if we’re honest, stayed for Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s loved up gazes and PDA towards one another. Was it just us or were the Globes’ camera operators just as intrigued as we were, as it seemed like almost every time the show cut to commercial, we saw the couple? Anyway—no complaints here.

In one of the million times the cameras cut to the smitten couple, it appears that Jenner tells her boyfriend of roughly nine months “I love you”—which, you know, isn’t totally groundbreaking, but would mark the first time we’ve seen either of them say those words to one another. Their relationship is very feast or famine—either they are fiercely private (we didn’t have confirmation of their relationship for its first five months, and they have yet to walk a red carpet together) or overwhelmingly affectionate in public (Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour! The U.S. Open! And now, the Golden Globes!).

True to form, Jenner and Chalamet eschewed walking the red carpet together (Jenner, despite being at many of Chalamet’s Wonka red carpets—even internationally—balked at hitting the carpet with her beau). But then, inside the Beverly Hilton, they were inseparable. E! News reports that “during a commercial break, the pair were engaged in a deep conversation, with Kylie seemingly telling the Golden Globe nominee ‘I love you’ in behind-the-scenes footage.” See for yourself here . Based off of Chalamet’s reaction to the words and the kisses, plural, after—we’d say it’s a sure bet. As the couple spoke, Jenner played with the necklace around Chalamet’s neck before reaching into his Celine blazer. (Jenner, for her part, wore a black lace catsuit.)

