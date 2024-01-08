Cameras Appear to Capture Kylie Jenner Telling Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet “I Love You” at the Golden Globes

We came for the Golden Globes and, if we’re honest, stayed for Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s loved up gazes and PDA towards one another. Was it just us or were the Globes’ camera operators just as intrigued as we were, as it seemed like almost every time the show cut to commercial, we saw the couple? Anyway—no complaints here.
In one of the million times the cameras cut to the smitten couple, it appears that Jenner tells her boyfriend of roughly nine months “I love you”—which, you know, isn’t totally groundbreaking, but would mark the first time we’ve seen either of them say those words to one another. Their relationship is very feast or famine—either they are fiercely private (we didn’t have confirmation of their relationship for its first five months, and they have yet to walk a red carpet together) or overwhelmingly affectionate in public (Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour! The U.S. Open! And now, the Golden Globes!).
True to form, Jenner and Chalamet eschewed walking the red carpet together (Jenner, despite being at many of Chalamet’s Wonka red carpets—even internationally—balked at hitting the carpet with her beau). But then, inside the Beverly Hilton, they were inseparable. E! News reports that “during a commercial break, the pair were engaged in a deep conversation, with Kylie seemingly telling the Golden Globe nominee ‘I love you’ in behind-the-scenes footage.” See for yourself here. Based off of Chalamet’s reaction to the words and the kisses, plural, after—we’d say it’s a sure bet. As the couple spoke, Jenner played with the necklace around Chalamet’s neck before reaching into his Celine blazer. (Jenner, for her part, wore a black lace catsuit.)
While Jenner and Chalamet attempted to sneak into the awards ceremony as awards were being presented onstage, they had no qualms about stealing the show thereafter. “If they were trying to lay low, this wasn’t the place for it,” TMZ writes. We’re hopeful to maybe get an official red carpet debut at the Oscars in March, as Chalamet is a favorite to be nominated for his role in Wonka.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
