Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Were All Over Each Other During the Golden Globes Ceremony

Look. We know Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are hopelessly in love. We've known this for months. They made out at Beyoncé's Renaissance concert! They made out even more at the U.S. Open! And yet—every time we see them together, it's like the first time. Because it's Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. Such was the case Sunday night, when the two skipped walking the Golden Globes red carpet as a duo and instead cuddled up inside the ballroom itself. Where—you guessed it—there was more making out.

If you were watching the live stream of the Globes, you'll have seen the two making out aplenty—as befits a young couple in love, but again, it's Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet! Kylie playing with Timothée's jewelry! Timothée looking on lovingly at Kylie! Timothée with his hand on Kylie's knee! And making out, of course!

I mean. Look at this photo. Look how happy they are!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anyway. Love is real, and it's playing out in real-time on the Golden Globe live stream!