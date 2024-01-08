Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Were All Over Each Other During the Golden Globes Ceremony

Look. We know Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are hopelessly in love. We've known this for months. They made out at Beyoncé's Renaissance concert! They made out even more at the U.S. Open! And yet—every time we see them together, it's like the first time. Because it's Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. Such was the case Sunday night, when the two skipped walking the Golden Globes red carpet as a duo and instead cuddled up inside the ballroom itself. Where—you guessed it—there was more making out.
If you were watching the live stream of the Globes, you'll have seen the two making out aplenty—as befits a young couple in love, but again, it's Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet! Kylie playing with Timothée's jewelry! Timothée looking on lovingly at Kylie! Timothée with his hand on Kylie's knee! And making out, of course!
I mean. Look at this photo. Look how happy they are!
Anyway. Love is real, and it's playing out in real-time on the Golden Globe live stream!
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Jenny is the Digital Director at Marie Claire. Originally from London, she moved to New York in 2012 to attend the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism and never left. Prior to Marie Claire, she spent five years at Bustle building out its news and politics coverage. She loves, in order: her dog, goldfish crackers, and arguing about why umbrellas are fundamentally useless. Her first novel, EVERYONE WHO CAN FORGIVE ME IS DEAD, will be published by Minotaur Books on February 6, 2024.
-
Sheer dresses and peek-a-boo gowns took center stage.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Kieran Culkin Thinks *This* 'Succession' Character Should Have Their Own Spin-Off
"...I gotta be honest. That would be kind of fun."
By Quinci LeGardye
-
It Appears Every Single Celeb Wore a Peachy-Pink Lip on the Golden Globes Red Carpet
Natalie Portman, Sheryl Lee Ralph, America Ferrera, and so many more are on board with the hue.
By Samantha Holender