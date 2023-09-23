Timothée Chalamet is the Star of Girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s Phone Lock Screen

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The surprise of September? Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, who have taken their formerly very private relationship very, very public. First debuting publicly at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in L.A. on September 4, the couple then appeared at a New York Fashion Week dinner and packed on the PDA at the U.S. Open’s men’s singles final.

Jenner is in Milan right now for Milan Fashion Week, and eagle-eyed sleuths have spotted that Jenner has unlocked a new level of coupledom between her and Chalamet: a photo of the two of them—a selfie, no less—is the mogul’s phone background.

Jenner attended the Prada spring/summer 2024 show on Thursday, and held her cell phone as she posed for photos, Access reports. As captured by a photo taken by Elle Mexico , Jenner shared a peek at her phone’s lock screen, which featured a romantic selfie of the two of them. “Timothée could be seen sweetly planting a kiss on Kylie’s right cheek as she gazed into the lens,” Access reports.

Jenner and Chalamet have been linked since April, and People reports that the couple have been seeing one another for six months now. “He makes Kylie happy,” a source told the outlet. “He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids. He is charming, very loving, and protective of Kylie. She likes that he is a private guy.”