Lady Gaga and Fiancé Michael Polansky Go Red Carpet Official at the Venice Film Festival
The pop star wore an unforgettable, statement headpiece to mark the occasion.
Singer and actress Lady Gaga and her fiancé Michael Polansky are finally red carpet official.
On Wednesday, September 4, while walking the Joker: Folie à Deux red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande in Venice, Italy, the pair walked hand-in-hand and, somewhat surprisingly, for the very first time on such a public stage.
To the surprise of no one who has followed Gaga's electric career, the actress—who stars alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the highly-anticipated Joker sequel—dressed for the occasion and in a way only Lady Gaga can.
According to Check The Tag, the pop star wore (what one can imagine to be) a Harley Quinn-approved, all-black Christian Dior Haute Couture gown, which Gaga elevated with a truly show-stopping Philip Treacy headpiece.
In addition, Lady Gaga wore Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including a jaw-dropping diamond necklace that accentuated the gown's plunging neckline.
Lady Gaga and her beau Polansky first confirmed their romance on New Year's Eve in 2019, and a month later were spotted kissing on a balcony. At the time, a source told E! News that Gaga had "been dating the same guy for over a month."
"They've been seeing each other since before the holidays and she's crazy about him," the source told the publication at the time. "They've been out and about in Los Angeles and spending a lot of time at her house. She's taking him everywhere she goes and they don't want to be part."
The pair then made their social media debut after the 2020 Super Bowl, when
">Lady Gaga posted a photograph of herself and Polansky cuddled up on a boat on Instagram.
"We had so much fun in Miami," Gaga captioned the post. "Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best! ❤️."
