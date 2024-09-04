Lady Gaga and Fiancé Michael Polansky Go Red Carpet Official at the Venice Film Festival

The pop star wore an unforgettable, statement headpiece to mark the occasion.

Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga attends the &quot;Joker: Folie à Deux&quot; red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 04, 2024 in Venice, Italy.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Danielle Campoamor
By
published
in News

Singer and actress Lady Gaga and her fiancé Michael Polansky are finally red carpet official.

On Wednesday, September 4, while walking the Joker: Folie à Deux red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande in Venice, Italy, the pair walked hand-in-hand and, somewhat surprisingly, for the very first time on such a public stage.

To the surprise of no one who has followed Gaga's electric career, the actress—who stars alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the highly-anticipated Joker sequel—dressed for the occasion and in a way only Lady Gaga can.

According to Check The Tag, the pop star wore (what one can imagine to be) a Harley Quinn-approved, all-black Christian Dior Haute Couture gown, which Gaga elevated with a truly show-stopping Philip Treacy headpiece.

In addition, Lady Gaga wore Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including a jaw-dropping diamond necklace that accentuated the gown's plunging neckline.

Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga attends the "Joker: Folie à Deux" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 04, 2024 in Venice, Italy.

Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga attends the "Joker: Folie à Deux" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 04, 2024 in Venice, Italy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Gaga and her beau Polansky first confirmed their romance on New Year's Eve in 2019, and a month later were spotted kissing on a balcony. At the time, a source told E! News that Gaga had "been dating the same guy for over a month."

"They've been seeing each other since before the holidays and she's crazy about him," the source told the publication at the time. "They've been out and about in Los Angeles and spending a lot of time at her house. She's taking him everywhere she goes and they don't want to be part."

The pair then made their social media debut after the 2020 Super Bowl, when

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

">Lady Gaga posted a photograph of herself and Polansky cuddled up on a boat on Instagram.

"We had so much fun in Miami," Gaga captioned the post. "Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best! ❤️."

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

A photo posted by on

Topics
Lady Gaga
Danielle Campoamor
Danielle Campoamor
Weekend Editor

Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸