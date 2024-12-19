Lady Gaga Calls New Album "Corrupt" and Teases Major Coachella Comeback

Lady Gaga is ready to face the music. The singer and actress has been doing more on the latter side of her resume the past few years, but with her new album and upcoming Coachella performance, it looks like the Mother Monster we all know and love is back in full form.

"One of the things I’ve probably been judged for in my career was not sticking to one thing," Gaga explained in a new interview with the LA Times. "But not sticking to one thing is my life force."

Gearing up for the release of her anticipated new album—which fans have dubbed LG7 in lieu of an actual title—the singer is out on the publicity trail, letting us know what sort of quintessentially Gagasian magic is in store for us.

Gaga performs with Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones in a rockin' jumpsuit ode to the band's lead singer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For her part in teasing what's to come, Gaga explained that her new record, "is full of my love of music — so many different genres, so many different styles, so many different dreams. It leaps around genre in a way that’s almost corrupt."

But, she added, "it ends with love," referencing her Grammy-nominated "Die With a Smile" duet with Bruno Mars, which she confirmed will be on the new album. "That’s the answer to all the chaos in my life, is that I find peace with love."

Gaga performs in Vegas, complete with showgirl regalia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The singer also teased her highly anticipated return to the Coachella stage, highlighting how different her show will be from the last time she was singing at the desert festival back in 2017 (where, you may or may not recall, she stepped in at the last minute to cover for a pregnant Beyoncé).

"I only had two weeks [to prepare for the show]," she offered, explaining why her show was a bit more paired down than one might expect from the typically outrageous (in a good way) performer. "And so to design a stage, to have it made, all of those things—I didn’t have the time to totally do what I really wanted to do."

Gaga being Peak Gaga at the premiere of the HBO "Chromatica Ball" event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thankfully, it seems her show this year will come with exactly the amount of fashion and fanfare we've come to love and expect from the charismatic chameleon.

"I love music. I love performing. I love music fans. And I was so excited to film pieces of our movie there. So I did it, and I loved it," she said, referencing the bits of A Star is Born they filmed on location at the festival.

But it seems as though she's hungry for more and ready to give it to us, as she added: "You know when you have a vision in your mind of how you want to do something? It’s time to make it happen."