Lady Gaga Just Teased Her Rumored Bruno Mars Collaboration
The Oscar-winner shared a video of herself wearing a Bruno Mars shirt.
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars have been hinting at a possible collaboration for quite some time, and fans have been eagerly awaiting more clues. Now, Lady Gaga has all but confirmed she's recorded a duet with the singer. In a new video posted on X, the singer plays the piano while wearing a T-shirt with Mars' face on, which she makes sure to show the camera. While details about the pair collaborating remain scarce, Lady Gaga's latest hint is the latest in a long line of clues that a new song is coming.
Lady Gaga's new movie, Joker: Folie à Deux, in which she stars alongside Joaquin Phoenix, is set to be released on October 4. As a result, fans are speculating that the "Shallow" singer may have recorded a new song with Mars for the soundtrack.
Earlier this week, Billboard rounded up the evidence Gaga and Mars were working together. "Bruno followed the 'Bad Romance' singer and he also posted a video on [Instagram]," the outlet reported. "She commented laughing with hearts and he chimed in and added a rose." While their social media activity doesn't confirm or deny the existence of a duet, it certainly seems as though new music might be on the way.
🎹🖤 pic.twitter.com/n5QB0yHMEoAugust 13, 2024
Back in June, Mars revealed he wanted to work with Gaga, telling the Las Vegas Review-Journal, "I’d love to do one with her... I’ve got to at least sing with her, on her show." And as reported by Uproxx, the internet seems convinced the pair has recorded a new song. called "Die With A Smile." For now, fans will have to remain patient, though it seems likely an announcement is on the way.
Gaga has already had an incredible 2024, having performed at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The singer also seemingly confirmed her engagement to Michael Polansky, when she introduced him as her "fiancé" in a TikTok shared by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal. A collaboration with Mars would simply be the cherry on top.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
