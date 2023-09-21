Leighton Meester Just Went Full Blair Waldorf in Milan

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Leighton Meester channeled her iconic Gossip Girl character, Blair Waldorf, during a Milan Fashion Week event on Tuesday.
The actress stepped out in the Italian fashion capital wearing an outfit that absolutely would not look out of place on the Upper East Side, while attending an event for the hosiery, swimwear and activewear brand Calzedonia.
Meester put on a beautiful show in the Petra Mini Dress by Camilla and Marc, a pistachio-colored halterneck piece with a cinched waistline and partially open back. She paired it with some plain black, sheer Calzedonia tights, and black, patent, low-heeled pumps by Manolo Blahnik, and accessorized with a small top-handle bag in cherry red from By Far.
She sported matching cherry red nails, and her chic updo came courtesy of Faick Hair, and her rosy, feminine makeup look was the work of Raffaella Fiore.
Posting about the night (and her outfit!) on Instagram, Meester wrote, "I’m a #Calzedomaniac" followed by a red heart emoji.
Fellow actress Lucy Hale commented, "beauty!" while many Gossip Girl fans pointed out how like Blair Waldorf Meester looked on the night.
"Forget boys keep your eyes on the prize jenny humphrey," quipped one person. "Welcome back Queen B," said someone else. "SO BEAUTIFUL QUEEN B," wrote another.
These days, Meester is focused on promoting Proof period underwear, which is not only a great product in itself but the sales of which also help support important causes such as menstrual equity, the health of Black women and girls, cleaning up our oceans, and supporting working moms.
As for her personal life, Meester has been married to Adam Brody since 2014, and shares two children with the OC actor.
Iris Goldsztajn
