Lindsay Lohan Will Welcome a Baby Boy with Husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas will be parents soon, and Us Weekly reports that the actress is expecting a baby boy: “Her pregnancy has been smooth and amazing,” a source tells the outlet. July also marks the couple’s one-year wedding anniversary and “as long as the baby is healthy, that’s her number one priority,” the source continues.
This likely won’t be Lohan’s last pregnancy, as the source says having a big family is something she “definitely wants” in the future. “She has always said she wants to have three or four kids,” the insider says.
The couple, who reside in Dubai, have already “been debating baby names” and are “keeping a list, and there are family suggestions.” Though the baby’s first name might not be chosen yet, he will take Shammas’ last name: “Lindsay is traditional and it’s even more exciting because she now has an even greater bond with her husband because their son will carry his last name,” the source says.
Lohan has been “so happy and emotional in an exciting way” throughout her pregnancy and “she’s ready for motherhood. It’s always been a dream for her. She feels being a mom will make her a better actress, businesswoman, and wife.”
The insider continues “It’s been an emotional journey for her in such a good way. She is so happy about it and conquering moments in her life that she has always wanted. It’s a huge accomplishment and she is so excited about it.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
