Lindsay Lohan Will Welcome a Baby Boy with Husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas will be parents soon, and Us Weekly reports that the actress is expecting a baby boy: “Her pregnancy has been smooth and amazing,” a source tells the outlet. July also marks the couple’s one-year wedding anniversary and “as long as the baby is healthy, that’s her number one priority,” the source continues.

This likely won’t be Lohan’s last pregnancy, as the source says having a big family is something she “definitely wants” in the future. “She has always said she wants to have three or four kids,” the insider says.

The couple, who reside in Dubai, have already “been debating baby names” and are “keeping a list, and there are family suggestions.” Though the baby’s first name might not be chosen yet, he will take Shammas’ last name: “Lindsay is traditional and it’s even more exciting because she now has an even greater bond with her husband because their son will carry his last name,” the source says.

Lohan has been “so happy and emotional in an exciting way” throughout her pregnancy and “she’s ready for motherhood. It’s always been a dream for her. She feels being a mom will make her a better actress, businesswoman, and wife.”

The insider continues “It’s been an emotional journey for her in such a good way. She is so happy about it and conquering moments in her life that she has always wanted. It’s a huge accomplishment and she is so excited about it.”