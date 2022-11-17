Lindsay Lohan Credited Her "Longtime Believers" With Making 'Falling for Christmas' the Most Watched Movie on Netflix

Lindsay Lohan's comeback has made a splash.

Falling for Christmas, her first major on-screen appearance in years, has become Netflix' number one movie in the world. This is hardly surprising, given it combines some of everyone's favorite things: LiLo, heartthrob Chord Overstreet, the holiday season, cheesy romance tropes, and slapstick humor.

Upon hearing this happy news, Lohan took to Instagram to thank her fans for making this happen, and it's heartwarming as all heck.

"I can’t even begin to tell everyone how grateful I am for this incredible moment!" Lohan gushed.

"To all of the fans and longtime believers in me, I appreciate you. My heart is filled with so much love and gratitude ... thank you @netflix for letting me bring this story to life with such a wonderful cast, director, producers and crew!"

Fans were just as thrilled for the actress as I was, but one commenter wants more: "Waiting for Freaky friday sequel and Mean girls sequel Lindsay!" they wrote.

I mean, yeah, I wouldn't exactly complain if those two movies were to happen, but I think Lohan has deserved a bit of a rest, hasn't she???

Anyway, re: Freaky Friday, Jamie Lee Curtis recently revealed that she would be super on board with filming a sequel, so it might not be wishful thinking.

"I've already written to Disney… my friends at Disney, I'm in their new Haunted Mansion movie," Curtis said. "I'm 64 years old… So my point is I'm wide open, creatively I am wide open… Bring it!"

The actress even had ideas for the script.

"Let me be the grandma, let me be the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who's still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon," she added.

"I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers… today. I want to be a helicopter parent in today's world as an old lady."

It's unhinged, it's brilliant, I say let's do it.

As for Lohan, hit movies aren't the only thing going her way at the moment. The star recently wed her love Bader Shammas, and they are very adorable together. YAY!