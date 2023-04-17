Lindsay Lohan’s Family and Friends Threw Her a Baby Shower Over the Weekend

Lindsay Lohan just reached a fun milestone in her pregnancy—this past weekend, her family and friends threw her a baby shower, People reports. Lohan is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas, reportedly this summer.

“Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers bestie and glowing mama-to-be,” Lohan’s friend Juliet Angus wrote alongside a photo of herself and Lohan. On his Instagram story, Lohan’s younger brother Dakota Lohan posted an image of himself and his brother-in-law Shammas, writing “Ma brother for life.”

Lohan also shared a photo of the festivities on her own Instagram, a photo of herself and sister Aliana Lohan, with a “Sisters” sticker above them.

Lohan announced her pregnancy news in March, sharing a photo of a white onesie that read “Coming Soon.” She captioned her post “We are blessed and excited!” and tagged Shammas.

The couple married in July 2022 after announcing their engagement in November 2021. “My love. My life. My family. My future,” Lohan wrote in the caption at the time.

“I’m literally over the moon,” Lohan’s mother, Dina Lohan, told People not long after the news of Lohan's pregnancy was made public. “I’m so happy. I can’t stop smiling. It’s incredible. We’re just so excited. It’s just such a beautiful thing for my child! And I love babies. Who doesn’t?”

Dina added “My oldest baby is having a baby. It’s so crazy. I’m in disbelief a little bit sometimes because you’re like, ‘Well…it makes you older, clearly!’”

Dina wouldn’t confirm a due date—“I cannot tell, I will be in trouble!” she said—or whether Lohan was having a boy or a girl, though she did say she knew the baby’s sex. “The nursery’s all white, so that gives you nothing,” she said.