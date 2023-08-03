Lindsay Lohan Jokes "I'm Not a Regular Mom, I'm a Postpartum Mom" in Sweet Instagram Selfie

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, back in July.

Now, for the first time since the little boy was born, the Parent Trap star has posted a sweet mirror selfie to show off her postpartum body.

In the Instagram post, Lohan looks fresh-faced and is wearing a teal top and gray boy shorts from Frida Mom (a brand she is promoting).

"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery," Lohan wrote in her caption.

"Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear. Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom. #fridamompartner"

You gotta love the Mean Girls reference here.

Anyway, Lohan's family and friends rushed to tell her how happy they are for her.

Julia Fox said, "Congratulations!! You’re gonna be such an amazing mommy"

Her mom Dina Lohan said, "You look beautiful with a mommy’s glow ... he is so gorgeous and such a beautiful gift to us all ….. what a beautiful thing I saw as you and our lil blessing bonded …… miracles happen my love"

Importantly, the actress' Mean Girls costar Jonathan Bennett chimed in, "You’ve never looked more beautiful"

Meanwhile, Frida also made a Mean Girls joke just to round off the whole bit. "On Wednesdays we wear @fridamom," they wrote.

Lohan and Shammas got engaged on the set of her movie Falling for Christmas, and soon got secretly married. They announced they were expecting their baby in March 2023.