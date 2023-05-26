Lindsay Lohan Just Shared a Photo of Her Baby Bump While Soaking Up the Sun in a Black Swimsuit

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas, and she just shared a sweet update on her pregnancy journey.
The Mean Girls star posted a photo of herself on Instagram lounging in the sunshine while wearing a simple black one-piece swimsuit and pilot sunglasses, and showing off her baby bump. In the pic, she's smiling contentedly and looks to generally be having a great time. She simply captioned it with a sunglasses face emoji.
New mom Paris Hilton commented with a heart eyes emoji, while designer Christian Siriano said, "Cuteeeeee"
Meanwhile, Barbara Corcoran commented, "Hot mama!"
Plus, Lohan's brother Dakota gave us a clue into when we might expect to see baby Lohan: "Sooo sooo sooon," he wrote. Argh!!!!
A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)
A photo posted by on
Lohan first annunced her pregnancy back in March, sharing a photo of a baby onesie with the words, "coming soon..."
She captioned that photo at the time, "We are blessed and excited!"
A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)
A photo posted by on
In a statement to TMZ, Lohan also said, "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!"
Soon after news of her pregnancy broke, her mom Dina Lohan shared, "I'm literally over the moon. I'm so happy, I can't stop smiling. It's incredible. We're just so excited. It's just such a beautiful thing for my child! And I love babies. Who doesn't?"
Then in April, the star's friends and family threw her beautiful baby shower in Dubai, where she currently lives with Shammas.
Lohan and Shammas tied the knot in summer 2022.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Chrishell Stause Asks Fans to "Keep It Fun" as Nicole Young Receives Death Threats Amid Their Ongoing Feud
Not OK.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Drew Barrymore Comforted a Crying Audience Member on Her Talk Show in the Most Wholesome TV Moment I've Ever Seen
Thanks, now I'm crying.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Rihanna Wore a Diamond Toe Ring Worth $1 Million in the Name of "Quiet Luxury"
I see what she did there.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Tom Pelphrey Says Kaley Cuoco's Parenting Is "So Good" as They Adjust to Life With Daughter Matilda
They're such a sweet family.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kaley Cuoco Is "So Happy" as a New Mom, Costar Says
She welcomed baby Matilda recently.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Keke Palmer Welcomed Her Baby Boy With Partner Darius Jackson
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Paris Hilton Has Secretly Welcomed Her First Child With Husband Carter Reum
LOVES IT!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Are "Very Open" to Having More Kids, Source Says
They love their little family.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ryan Reynolds Says His Daughters With Blake Lively Thought Taylor Swift Was Just an "Aunt," Not a Famous Popstar
Imagine.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Rihanna Hasn't Revealed Her Son's Name Yet
She's been busy enjoying time with him, for one thing.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ryan Reynolds Says He's "Kind of Hoping" for a Fourth Girl, Is the "Ultimate Girl Dad"
Will she be called Daisy May, though?
By Iris Goldsztajn