Lindsay Lohan Just Shared a Photo of Her Baby Bump While Soaking Up the Sun in a Black Swimsuit

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas, and she just shared a sweet update on her pregnancy journey.

The Mean Girls star posted a photo of herself on Instagram lounging in the sunshine while wearing a simple black one-piece swimsuit and pilot sunglasses, and showing off her baby bump. In the pic, she's smiling contentedly and looks to generally be having a great time. She simply captioned it with a sunglasses face emoji.

New mom Paris Hilton commented with a heart eyes emoji, while designer Christian Siriano said, "Cuteeeeee"

Meanwhile, Barbara Corcoran commented, "Hot mama!"

Plus, Lohan's brother Dakota gave us a clue into when we might expect to see baby Lohan: "Sooo sooo sooon," he wrote. Argh!!!!

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) A photo posted by on

Lohan first annunced her pregnancy back in March, sharing a photo of a baby onesie with the words, "coming soon..."

She captioned that photo at the time, "We are blessed and excited!"

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) A photo posted by on

In a statement to TMZ, Lohan also said, "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!"

Soon after news of her pregnancy broke, her mom Dina Lohan shared, "I'm literally over the moon. I'm so happy, I can't stop smiling. It's incredible. We're just so excited. It's just such a beautiful thing for my child! And I love babies. Who doesn't?"

Then in April, the star's friends and family threw her beautiful baby shower in Dubai, where she currently lives with Shammas.

Lohan and Shammas tied the knot in summer 2022.