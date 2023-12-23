Lindsay Lohan just pulled out a millennial-girl staple that's as old as time: the Instagram birthday tribute. The "Freaky Friday" star posted a series of photos in honor of her younger sister's 30th birthday, and the first snap is a sweet selfie of the two stars.

"Happy Birthday to my gorgeous sister!!!!!!!!! I love you so much! God bless you," Lohan captioned the post, adding a string of emojis for good measure. In addition to the sweet snap of the two sisters smiling, the photo carousel includes shots of Aliana on the beach and relaxing at the pool.

In a 2008 Marie Claire interview, Lohan described her then-14-year-old sister as "a really tough cookie." (Both sisters started as child stars, and they appeared together on the E! reality series Living Lohan in 2008.) More recently, Lindsay praised her sister's music career during a September conversation on her podcast The Lohdown, saying (via People ), "Your voice is so inspiring, Aliana, in a different way. It's so soulful and so deep, and your words, really—they're peaceful."

And for her part, Aliana (or "Ali" for short), a pop singer, doesn't resent her sister's career. "I've never felt like I was in a shadow," the singer said to People in July. "I would've been doing this with or without my sister being Lindsay Lohan, and Lindsay knows that, and Lindsay would've been doing this with or without me being her sister. We grew up with it around us."

