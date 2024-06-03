Lisa Ann Walter Calls Jason Kelce "A Handsome Hunk of a Man" Following His 'Abbott Elementary' Cameo

Lisa Ann Walter may have a slight celebrity crush on Jason Kelce, which, understandable.
Walter, who plays Melissa on the sitcom Abbott Elementary, just opened up about Kelce's cameo on the show earlier this season. The Philadelphia Eagles alum appeared on the season 3 pilot alongside former teammates Jalen Hurts and Brandon Graham, via a Zoom call broadcast in a classroom on the show.
"Jason, I will say, out of everybody, was so vocal about being honored to participate in our show because he wanted to be a part of something that helped shine a light on what the public school system was like in Philadelphia," Walter explained to Us Weekly.
"It was so meaningful to him and he was thrilled to be there. And it’s for the kids, so of course [he was] gonna be there. He was lovely."
Further commenting on Kelce, Walter added, "He’s also a handsome hunk of a man, I don’t mind saying."
Abbott Elementary is set in Philadelphia, so were it a real school, the kids—and teachers—there would likely be Eagles fans. Walter is, too, she told Us Weekly.
Abbott Elementary's season 3 finale aired on May 22, but fans don't need to worry, because season 4 was officially confirmed in February.
The sitcom has had incredible success to date, winning a whole bunch of Emmys in 2022 and 2023, including both Lead Actress and Writing for Quinta Brunson (Janine) and Supporting Actress for Sheryl Lee Ralph (Barbara). It has also been honored at the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and more.
Translation: It's hardly surprising that it's been renewed for a fourth season and I, for one, cannot wait.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
