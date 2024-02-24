Cancel your Saturday night plans: The best red carpet looks from the 2024 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards are rolling in for a good, long look.

Tonight, stars are descending upon the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles for the (relative) hidden gem of awards season fashion. SAG Awards style isn't quite as buttoned-up and old-Hollywood glam as the Oscars, but it's not as free-wheeling as the Grammys, either. With a "for actors, by actors" structure for nominations honoring the past year's best performances in film and TV, the show has the aura of an intimate dinner party among friends with a red carpet attached. And each year, the SAG Awards' best dressed list involves looks that capture the true essence of attendees' personal style—just dialed up a few photographer-friendly notches with fresh-off-the-runway looks.

This year's SAG Awards came with a stacked list of stylish nominees and presenters—like Margot Robbie, Ayo Edebiri, and Penélope Cruz—and the promise of an on-stage reunion between The Devil Wears Prada stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt. It's also the first SAG Awards since the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Meaning? The atmosphere was especially celebratory, and the fashion was guaranteed to be good. So far, the 30th installment of the SAG Awards red carpet has more than delivered.

Ahead, catch up on all the best looks from the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon went classic in a red strapless dress and coordinating heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brie Larson

Brie Larson arrived in a pink cropped wrap top and matching ballgown skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross opted for a vintage-inspired two-piece for the 2024 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Greta Lee

Greta Lee was lovely in a lace off-the-shoulder gown and elbow-length leather gloves by The Row. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain attended the 2024 SAG awards in a lacy custom Armani gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki wore an icy blue gown to the 2024 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ali Wong

Ali Wong channeled a modern angel on the 2024 SAG Awards carpet in an Iris Van Herpen gown with wing-like extensions along the sleeves. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks wore a hybrid gown combining a sharp-shouldered blazer with a confectionary skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leighton Meester

Leighton Meester arrived in a custom chocolate brown gown by St. John. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox arrives at the 2024 SAG Awards in a look combining custom and vintage: a vintage Alexander McQueen jacket, Bao Tranchi bodysuit, custom Morgan Foote skirt, and vintage Dior jewelry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ariana Greenblatt

Ariana Greenblatt dialed up the glamour in a custom strapless velvet ballgown by Vera Wang. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Joey King