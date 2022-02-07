Lizzo Poses Nude to Promote New Song, Writes Inspiring Message About Self-Love

Lizzo continues to be one of the most inspiring celebs out there.

The singer posted a video of herself on Instagram wearing a full face of makeup and nothing else, and to say she's glowing in it would be an understatement.

The video is set to a few seconds of a previously unheard song—its lyrics go, "If you love me, you love all of me, or none of me at all." Presumably, this nude photo shoot was organized to promote what sounds like an upcoming Lizzo release (which, yay).

"If you love me… you love all of me," the star wrote. "You dont get to pick and choose. We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves. Take a moment today and think about the conditions we hold so tightly to that keep us from the freedom of true love. Do you really wanna be so tightly wound? Free yourself in love. You deserve it."

Fans were deeply moved by Lizzo's words. "I just want to say thank you so much for your transparency in every aspect of yourself and always being true to yourself!" wrote one person. "You are an amazing human. An Amazing woman. Continue influencing the culture being YOUR BEAUTIFUL, LOVING AND PURE self," wrote another.

It's just so refreshing to see a loving and supportive community on social media, since it can often be a lot to ask, and Lizzo herself has previously admitted to being deeply affected by racist and fatphobic trolls.

In a second post, the "Rumors" singer also shared a photo from the shoot, which she simply captioned, "Art." Hard agree.