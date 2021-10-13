Lizzo Dazzled in a Completely Sheer Dress at Cardi B's Birthday Party

Perhaps I should stop being surprised every time Lizzo shows up to an event in an incredible outfit, given how often this happens. Still, please allow me a moment of awe as I take in her latest style triumph: the look she cooked up with her trusty stylist Jason Rembert for Cardi B's extravagant birthday party in LA.
The singer wore a sheer, glittery, floor-length, purple mesh dress by Matthew Reisman, according to the Daily Mail. She wore pasties and a thong underneath (although the thong seems to be part of the dress itself). In all the official photos from the event, Lizzo is barefoot—but that wasn't the original plan. Posting on Instagram, she assured her fans, "I wore jimmy choos for the record."
In a separate post, alongside a video of herself dancing in someone's house, she wrote, "A soft twerk to bless ya timeline."
In a third and last post, she shared a hilarious (and mesmerizing) blurry pic of herself with the caption, "Mood when ur too drunk to function at the function (swipe for shoe reveal)." The photo carousel also included a pic of Lizzo showing off her butt-length ponytail, one where she's flipping off the camera, a sweet selfie, and the long-awaited shoe reveal, featuring two shoes—one bedazzled silver sneaker and one bedazzled silver high-heeled sandal. Gorgeous.
Cardi B announced the details for her party on Twitter beforehand (reposting them on her Instagram alongside inspiration photos). She wrote, "Yes it's true! The Dress code is dancehall! Bring out ya best Caribbean Dancehall looks!"