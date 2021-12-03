Lizzo Opened Up About Her Bond With Adele, A Fellow Taurus "Supreme Diva"

Once upon a time, Lizzo met Adele. She doesn't remember where, but she does remember the feeling of having found a kindred spirit.

"I met her at a birthday party or a Grammy party—I can't remember where because I was drunk at both," Lizzo told People. "She's been through similar things that I have, and she's given me really good advice."

There was an instant connection between the two singers. "We have very similar personalities and the way we think, and we just connected in that way," Lizzo added. "We're both supreme divas. We know our worth—and we're also both Tauruses!"

But their friendship didn't stop there, and Adele invited Lizzo to attend her special performance at the Griffith Observatory a few weeks ago. "When it came time for her performance, she extended an invitation, which was incredible—she put my ass in the front row, which was even more incredible!" Lizzo said.

It's safe to say the "Rumors" singer was thoroughly impressed by her pal's performance. "It was so crazy; I was turned up. I said, 'Adele's singing like she in the church—she is doing some sanging right now. I need to give her that energy that she deserves.' So, I was living, and we had a lot of fun."

The Griffith Observatory performance was included as part of the CBS special Adele: One Night Only, which aired on Nov. 14. Also in attendance were Adele's ex-husband Simon Konecki, their son Angelo... and Oprah Winfrey. Of course.

Adele's latest album, 30, was released on Nov. 19.