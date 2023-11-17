Lizzo Says She's Working on Her Relationships With People, Anxiety, Trust Issues in Vulnerable Instagram Post

Lizzo has opened up about her state of mind at the moment, and it sounds like she's focusing on her healing journey.

Posting a mirror selfie on Instagram showing her standing in a bathrobe in what looks like her absolutely stunning bathroom overlooking lots of nature, the singer wrote, "Hi. I’m working.. on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business, and my trust issues with the world.. but they are deep now, deeper than they’ve ever been. Xoxo"

Commenters loved Lizzo's message, with one person writing, "Human growth. You’ve got this."

Another said, "Shine, girl," while another chimed in, "Take your time girl! It’s all about taking care of you first! We will all still be here."

This post comes amid a lawsuit launched against the star by three of her former backup dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, who alleged "sexual, religious, and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault, and false imprisonment," as reported by Vulture.

Lizzo called the allegations "false" in an August response on Instagram, further writing, "I'm hurt but I will not let the good work I've done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time."

Public figures including Jameela Jamil and Bella Freud threw their support behind Lizzo in the comment section at the time.

In September, Lizzo filed a court document asking the judge to throw out the lawsuit, per Billboard.

"This is the first step of a legal process in which Lizzo and her team will demonstrate that they have always practiced what they’ve preached—whether it comes to promoting body positivity, leading a safe and supportive workplace or protecting individuals from any kind of harassment," said a spokesperson for Lizzo. "Any and all claims to the contrary are ridiculous, and we look forward to proving so in a court of law."

The dancers' attorney responded in a statement, "Lizzo’s answer merely consists of boilerplate objections that have nothing to do with the case. That said, the key takeaway is that Lizzo is agreeing to our clients’ demand for a jury trial. We look forward to presenting our case in court and letting a panel of her peers decide who is telling the truth, Lizzo and her team who continue to shame the victims or the plaintiffs and so many others who have come forward sharing similar stories of abuse and harassment."

A hearing is set for Nov. 22, Rolling Stone reports.