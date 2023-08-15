Beyoncé Shouts Support for Embattled Lizzo Onstage in Atlanta: “I Love You, Lizzo!”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We’re clearing things up left and right about Beyoncé today, like dispelling the rumor that the iconic performer demands her own personal toilet seat while on tour. Up next in the rumor debunking list? That Bey shaded Lizzo—who is currently embroiled in a lawsuit and controversy around the alleged treatment of her backup dancers—by omitting her name from one performance of “Break My Soul (Diva Remix),” which lists powerhouse female vocalists.

(Image credit: Getty)

It was during her show in Boston earlier this month that Beyoncé swapped the lyric “Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Row” in favor of repeating “Badu” four times, in honor of singer Erykah Badu. “Fans speculated that Beyoncé’s decision to omit Lizzo’s name from the lineup was a comment on the recent allegations against the Grammy winner,” Entertainment Tonight reports. Not so, said Beyoncé mother, Tina Knowles. “She also didn’t say her own sister's [Kelly Rowland] name,” she wrote in an Instagram comment. “Y’all should really stop.”

(Image credit: Getty)

In addition to her mother clearing it up, Beyoncé took care of the dispelling herself onstage in Atlanta last night, not only reinserting Lizzo’s name into the song, but also shouting “Lizzo! I love you, Lizzo!” The moment was captured on multiple fan videos from the show.

(Image credit: Getty)