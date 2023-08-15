Beyoncé Shouts Support for Embattled Lizzo Onstage in Atlanta: “I Love You, Lizzo!”

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
We’re clearing things up left and right about Beyoncé today, like dispelling the rumor that the iconic performer demands her own personal toilet seat while on tour. Up next in the rumor debunking list? That Bey shaded Lizzo—who is currently embroiled in a lawsuit and controversy around the alleged treatment of her backup dancers—by omitting her name from one performance of “Break My Soul (Diva Remix),” which lists powerhouse female vocalists.
It was during her show in Boston earlier this month that Beyoncé swapped the lyric “Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Row” in favor of repeating “Badu” four times, in honor of singer Erykah Badu. “Fans speculated that Beyoncé’s decision to omit Lizzo’s name from the lineup was a comment on the recent allegations against the Grammy winner,” Entertainment Tonight reports. Not so, said Beyoncé mother, Tina Knowles. “She also didn’t say her own sister's [Kelly Rowland] name,” she wrote in an Instagram comment. “Y’all should really stop.”
In addition to her mother clearing it up, Beyoncé took care of the dispelling herself onstage in Atlanta last night, not only reinserting Lizzo’s name into the song, but also shouting “Lizzo! I love you, Lizzo!” The moment was captured on multiple fan videos from the show.
And while we’re at it, Beyoncé not only loves Lizzo, but has no problems with Taylor Swift either, who herself is on a highly successful tour at the moment (The Eras Tour—you may have heard of it?). The two women’s tours are without question the tickets of the summer, so, naturally, the world has to pit two successful women against each other. Per Just Jared, Tina Knowles shut that rumor down as well, saying “they both should be celebrated” and that they were “absolutely” amazing. Agreed.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
No, Everyone, Beyoncé Does Not Bring Her Own Personal Toilet Seats on Tour with Her
Her mother, Tina Knowles, shut the speculation down.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William and Princess Catherine Apparently Took Private Parenting Classes Before the Birth of Prince George
Becoming a first-time parent is daunting—royal or not.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
7 Words the Royal Family Simply Won’t Say
Some will probably shock you.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
No, Everyone, Beyoncé Does Not Bring Her Own Personal Toilet Seats on Tour with Her
Her mother, Tina Knowles, shut the speculation down.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Beyoncé Pays $100K for Washington, D.C. Metro Trains to Run Later Than Normal Amid Two-Hour Performance Delay
Now that’s what we call looking out for your fans.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Oprah Winfrey Calls Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour “The Most Extraordinary Thing I’ve Ever Seen”
And Oprah has seen a lot…
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Megan Fox Sparked Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumors Before Deleting Her Instagram
There's a lot to process here.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Harry Styles Seemed to Respond to Outrage Over His "People Like Me" Acceptance Speech
He addressed the controversy at the Brit Awards.
By The Editors
-
Jay-Z Thought Beyoncé Should Win Best Album at the Grammys This Year
She lost to Harry Styles in that category.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Harry Styles Said Winning a Best Album Grammy Doesn't Happen to "People Like Me Very Often," and People Are Furious
Adele was seemingly like, "Um, Harry..."
By The Editors
-
Bow Down to Beyoncé, Queen of the Grammys
Queen Bey is now the most decorated artist in Grammy history.
By Brooke Knappenberger