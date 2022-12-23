It turns out actors can learn a lot about each other in between takes. If you need proof, just watch Lucas Bravo and Camille Razat play Marie Claire's co-star trivia challenge, "How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?" Before starring in Netflix's Emily in Paris as the on-again, off-again couple Gabriel and Camille, Bravo and Razat worked together on the French film Caprice—playing brother and sister. Judging by the results of the game, it's clear the pair's time behind the camera has led to a life-long friendship.

"I think the in-between takes is always rich," Bravo says. "In this line of work, it's 10 percent shooting and 90 percent waiting, so that time implies a lot of interactions and creating memories." He adds that the Emily in Paris set brought along lots of "bubbly" food stands, leading to lots of fun moments for the cast. Bravo concludes, "So yeah the bonding happens in between takes," to which Razat jokingly adds, "Yep, when he's not napping."

During the game, Bravo and Razat were able to correctly answer questions about each other's favorite hobbies, hometowns, and middle names. The two also reveal who from the Emily in Paris cast is a big World of Warcraft fan and the co-star who is always caught sleeping on set. By the end of the game, Bravo and Razat managed to tie the score, prompting Razat to say, "We actually listen to each other! That's a good thing to know."

Watch Bravo and Razat breeze through our trivia challenge, above, then head to Netflix to see more of their on-screen chemistry during season 3 of Emily in Paris (opens in new tab), streaming now.