Macaulay Culkin Made Wife Brenda Song Cry With His Hollywood Walk of Fame Speech: "You're Absolutely Everything"

It feels like world's colliding when two of your favorite stars from your childhood are revealed to be a couple. This is exactly the feeling I had when I discovered Macaulay Culkin of Home Alone and Brenda Song of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody are not only engaged, but are also the proud parents of two adorable little boys!

The sweet family had a special day out last Friday for Culkin to receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Their son Dakota is 2, and their youngest is less than a year old, and the name has not been publicly announced yet.

Also present to support Culkin were previous co-stars like Seth Green, Natasha Lyonne, and Catherine O'Hara. Two of Culkin's seven siblings—Quinn and Rory—as well as Culkin's goddaughter, Paris Jackson, were also in attendance.

Culkin gave his fianceé a shoutout in his speech, "I'd like to thank Brenda. You're absolutely everything. You're the best person I've ever known, and after the birth of our two boys, you've become one of my three favorite people."

He also finished his speech with the perfect Home Alone reference.

"To wrap things up, and in the spirit of the holiday season," he said, "I just wanna say Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals."

And a very merry Christmas for this adorable family! Hopefully, their gift to us all can be revealing their youngest's name — please let it be Zack or Cody!

