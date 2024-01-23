Actress Margaret Qualley Is a Surprise Addition on the Chanel Haute Couture Runway at Paris Fashion Week

Any good fashion week is full of surprises, and Paris Fashion Week never disappoints. In another unexpected moment, actress Margaret Qualley—who currently stars in Poor Things and is the daughter of fellow actress Andie MacDowell—walked in the Chanel Haute Couture spring/summer 2024 show today, as supermodel Naomi Campbell looked on from the front row.
In addition to acting, Qualley also models, and she wore white down Chanel’s runway today. Her look featured a jacket with a ruffled collar, a midi skirt, white tights and—breaking up the all-white outfit—black shoes. Qualley, a Chanel ambassador, “was instantly recognizable with her brunette hair and strong eyebrows,” People reports.
Chanel teased Qualley’s runway look and the haute couture show itself on Instagram a few days ago, where a video starring Qualley and Campbell was featured. (It all ties together!) “With the tale of ‘The Button,’ scored by Kendrick Lamar, Chanel takes viewers through a fashion emergency so elegant that it could only be told by such a brand,” People writes. Qualley then brought the tale to life on the runway in Paris.
Qualley last walked for Chanel couture in July 2021, when she wore a white bridal-style gown and face-covering veil; two years later, in August 2023, she married music producer Jack Antonoff wearing—you guessed it—head-to-toe Chanel.
Of walking in the 2021 couture show—right as her romance with Antonoff was blossoming—Qualley told Harper’s Bazaar last September that “I was really happy. It was a really special opportunity for me. I really loved doing it. Also, I had just fallen in love, and I felt like it was good timing, like a good omen to be a Chanel bride—and it was, it turns out. I remember feeling shocked at how emotional I felt.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
