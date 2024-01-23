Actress Margaret Qualley Is a Surprise Addition on the Chanel Haute Couture Runway at Paris Fashion Week

Any good fashion week is full of surprises, and Paris Fashion Week never disappoints. In another unexpected moment, actress Margaret Qualley—who currently stars in Poor Things and is the daughter of fellow actress Andie MacDowell—walked in the Chanel Haute Couture spring/summer 2024 show today, as supermodel Naomi Campbell looked on from the front row.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to acting, Qualley also models, and she wore white down Chanel’s runway today. Her look featured a jacket with a ruffled collar, a midi skirt, white tights and—breaking up the all-white outfit—black shoes. Qualley, a Chanel ambassador, “was instantly recognizable with her brunette hair and strong eyebrows,” People reports.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chanel teased Qualley’s runway look and the haute couture show itself on Instagram a few days ago, where a video starring Qualley and Campbell was featured. (It all ties together!) “With the tale of ‘The Button,’ scored by Kendrick Lamar, Chanel takes viewers through a fashion emergency so elegant that it could only be told by such a brand,” People writes. Qualley then brought the tale to life on the runway in Paris.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Qualley last walked for Chanel couture in July 2021, when she wore a white bridal-style gown and face-covering veil; two years later, in August 2023, she married music producer Jack Antonoff wearing—you guessed it—head-to-toe Chanel.