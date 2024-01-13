Margot Robbie Pays Sartorial Homage to Supermodel Claudia Schiffer in Vintage Chanel

Margot Robbie seems to have shifted her sartorial inspiration from Barbie—the character that she played in last summer’s blockbuster film—to supermodels, particularly Claudia Schiffer. At an AFI Awards Luncheon at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, Robbie paid homage to Schiffer—another blonde bombshell—by wearing a vintage Chanel look that Schiffer modeled in the fashion house’s spring 1995 ready-to-wear show.
The ensemble features a coral and black crop top and black skirt; the collared top features a flower-shaped blue, red, and coral piece of jewelry on the bust, and the skirt features a gold chain with Chanel’s logo on it, People reports.
Robbie attended the luncheon alongside Barbie’s director, Greta Gerwig, and costar America Ferrera. It’s no secret that Robbie has almost made an art form of taking looks from the Mattel doll off of Barbie and onto the red carpet, but, if you’ll notice, Robbie has also worn a lot of vintage Chanel in the film, much of it originally modeled by Schiffer at that same 1995 show.
For example, the pink Chanel skirt suit Robbie as Barbie wears in the film, along with her lavender tweed skirt suit, were also worn by Schiffer at that same show, and “Barbie also borrowed a diamond and gemstone statement necklace with pearl pear drops and interlocking Cs,” People reports. “Chanel also made a hot pink version of the same heart-shaped bag featured in the spring 1995 show for Robbie as Barbie.”
In a 2023 promotional video for Barbie, a beaming Robbie told Chanel that “One of the archival suits that I wore had the little label saying ‘Claudia’ on it, and I was like, ‘Wow!’”
“When I went to Paris and went to the Chanel archive, I also discovered that Karl Lagerfeld had designed a Barbie collection in the ‘90s with Claudia Schiffer and all the supermodels modeling Barbie,” Barbie costume designer Jacqueline Durran told People. “It became the perfect Easter egg to put one of Karl’s costumes into the movie, which we did.” Durran also confirmed that Robbie and Schiffer wore the same suit in the film.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Is This Lindsay Lohan's Best Glam of All Time?
*Everything* is working.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Blake Lively Is a Redhead for Her Role In 'It Ends with Us'
New hair color, new (controversial) film.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Brooks Brothers Has All of the Timeless Basics You Need on Sale
The underrated brand has nailed quiet luxury dressing to a T.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Margot Robbie Thinks People Are "Sick" of Seeing Her On Screen After 'Barbie'
Obviously, that's ridiculous.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Margot Robbie Says She and ‘Barbie’ Director Greta Gerwig Are “The New Scorsese and De Niro”
Few collaborations were more successful than Robbie and Gerwig’s this year.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Four Months After the Release of ‘Barbie,’ Margot Robbie is Still Cosplaying the Doll on the Red Carpet
This time, she's in Prada.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Will There Be a ‘Barbie 2’? Here’s What Margot Robbie Has to Say About It
Brace yourselves…
By Rachel Burchfield
-
There Will Be a Screen Adaptation Based On Britney Spears’ Memoir—and Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Reese Witherspoon Are Apparently Fighting For the Rights to It
Despite a battle between the crème de la crème, one A-list producer passed on the opportunity.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
In a Week All About 1990s Supermodels, Claudia Schiffer Closes Versace’s Show Yesterday at Milan Fashion Week
It marks the first time Schiffer has hit the runway in five years.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Randall Park Says Hollywood Is "Taking the Wrong Lessons" From 'Barbie' Success
He's making a lot of sense.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ryan Gosling, aka Ken, Surprises Director Greta Gerwig with a ‘Barbie’-Themed Flash Mob for Her 40th Birthday
The movie just surpassed the $1 billion mark!
By Rachel Burchfield