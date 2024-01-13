Margot Robbie Pays Sartorial Homage to Supermodel Claudia Schiffer in Vintage Chanel

Margot Robbie seems to have shifted her sartorial inspiration from Barbie—the character that she played in last summer’s blockbuster film—to supermodels, particularly Claudia Schiffer. At an AFI Awards Luncheon at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, Robbie paid homage to Schiffer—another blonde bombshell—by wearing a vintage Chanel look that Schiffer modeled in the fashion house’s spring 1995 ready-to-wear show.

The ensemble features a coral and black crop top and black skirt; the collared top features a flower-shaped blue, red, and coral piece of jewelry on the bust, and the skirt features a gold chain with Chanel’s logo on it, People reports.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Robbie attended the luncheon alongside Barbie’s director, Greta Gerwig, and costar America Ferrera. It’s no secret that Robbie has almost made an art form of taking looks from the Mattel doll off of Barbie and onto the red carpet, but, if you’ll notice, Robbie has also worn a lot of vintage Chanel in the film, much of it originally modeled by Schiffer at that same 1995 show.

For example, the pink Chanel skirt suit Robbie as Barbie wears in the film, along with her lavender tweed skirt suit, were also worn by Schiffer at that same show, and “Barbie also borrowed a diamond and gemstone statement necklace with pearl pear drops and interlocking Cs,” People reports. “Chanel also made a hot pink version of the same heart-shaped bag featured in the spring 1995 show for Robbie as Barbie.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a 2023 promotional video for Barbie, a beaming Robbie told Chanel that “One of the archival suits that I wore had the little label saying ‘Claudia’ on it, and I was like, ‘Wow!’”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“When I went to Paris and went to the Chanel archive, I also discovered that Karl Lagerfeld had designed a Barbie collection in the ‘90s with Claudia Schiffer and all the supermodels modeling Barbie,” Barbie costume designer Jacqueline Durran told People. “It became the perfect Easter egg to put one of Karl’s costumes into the movie, which we did.” Durran also confirmed that Robbie and Schiffer wore the same suit in the film.