Martha Stewart’s 2024 Halloween Costume Was Inspired by Queen Elizabeth I's Coronation
All hail the Queen of Halloween.
Martha Stewart might be the queen of...well, everything, but this year, she's turned herself into Halloween royalty. The lifestyle guru posed in a costume inspired by Queen Elizabeth I's coronation on the cover of her annual Halloween magazine, looking positively regal in a shimmering gold gown and white lace ruff.
In a press release, Stewart, 83, wrote, "This year, my editors crowned me Queen of Halloween! As they well know, I truly love to dream up a great costume and get in the spirit. I have dressed as so many different characters over the years—yet never a royal."
She declared "the final result" as a costume that "was fun and easy to make," adding that the gown felt "regal and elegant to wear." And while her accessories—like a very royal gold scepter and orb—look pricey, it turns out they were simple DIY projects.
Per the magazine's tutorial, her scepter was actually crafted from a curtain rod and the orb, made from a huge plastic holiday ornament, doubles as a candy dish. Her crown? A bargain buy from Amazon.
However, the glam star did wear some real bling, choosing dramatic gold earrings and a coordinating necklace designed by Sabyasachi.
The media mogul recently told Vogue she actually plans to wear the costume in real life, and not just on the cover of her magazine. "I can be Queen Elizabeth," she said. "I have that beautiful costume all hung up in the basement, ready to be put on. I do have to get my hair done like that, though. That took a long time to do my hair."
As for her Halloween traditions, the celebrity chef shared with Vogue that trick-or-treaters get an extra special surprise. "I live on a farm now, so the gate is always decorated, and the security guard has to open the gate for children who are trick-or-treating," Stewart shared. "I usually give children an assortment of candies–quite a few candies in—in a bag and a little cash too." Sign us up.
Regal costumes aside aside, Stewart recently made a confession about one role she's not willing to step into. The cookbook author said "absolutely not" when asked by Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen if she'd star on The Golden Bachelorette.
In fact, she wouldn't even do it for $1 million an episode, telling Cohen, "No. The guys aren't hot enough."
The Queen has spoken.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
