Martha Stewart Hands Out "A Little Cash" to Trick-or-Treaters on Halloween
She gives new meaning to "sharing the wealth."
Martha Stewart is a reference for millions when it comes to hosting holiday celebrations.
But the entrepreneur's talents don't stop at Thanksgiving and Christmas: She also throws a mean Halloween party.
As part of her celebrations, Stewart readies little goody bags for trick-or-treaters who happen to pass by her door on Oct. 31, which are seemingly handed out to kids by members of her staff.
"We decorate both inside and outside," Stewart explained to Vogue in a recent interview. "I live on a farm now, so the gate is always decorated, and the security guard has to open the gate for children who are trick-or-treating. I usually give children an assortment of candies–quite a few candies in—in a bag and a little cash too."
Obviously, it's most likely that Stewart gives kids a dollar or two for their piggy banks, but I personally think it's a lot funnier to picture her doling out hundred-dollar bills for the neighborhood children (as has already come up this week, the celebrity chef is a very rich woman).
When the reporter asked Stewart to confirm that trick-or-treaters actually come to her house, she replied, "I guess so! That’s what they say. But I’m never home on Halloween. I try to be out and about."
Over the years, Stewart has wowed her fans with her elaborate costumes (although it has to be said she doesn't go quite as far as one Heidi Klum).
For this year, "I can be Queen Elizabeth," she told Vogue. "I have that beautiful costume [from her most recent Martha Stewart Living cover] all hung up in the basement, ready to be put on. I do have to get my hair done like that, though. That took a long time to do my hair."
One of Stewart's most iconic costumes is her fairy godmother outfit from 2013, but there have been many more fabulous ones.
She also dressed as a boogie boarder in 1998:
And as a sexy black cat in 2006:
Looking forward to the next one!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
