Matthew McConaughey Shares Photo of Bee Sting That Made His Eye Swell Shut

Matthew McConaughey got stung by a bee, and the aftermath looks pretty awful.

The actor shared a selfie on Instagram, which shows one of his eyes swollen shut. He captioned it simply, "bee swell," which is pretty much all the information that was needed.

While this was obviously a bad bee sting, the fact that McConaughey is smiling in the picture and feels okay to share it made people comfortable enough to make jokes—and jokes of the "alright, alright, alright" variety were indeed made.

"Now he can only see 'all right, all right, all right,'" said one person.

"not alright, alright, alright," said someone else.

"Are you all right all right all right?" asked another.

Another contributed, "All eye, all eye, all eye."

Oh, dear.

A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) A photo posted by on

Meanwhile, Bear Grylls shared his sympathy, writing, "Oh yeah brother! I’ve been there…" and someone made the following bee pun: "You still are beeeee utiful"

Chelsea Handler and Cindy Crawford can also be spied in the Interstellar star's comment section.

Right now, McConaughey has two movies in post-production, The Lost Bus and The Rivals of Amziah King, and is focusing many of his efforts on his alcohol brand, playfully dubbed Pantalones Organic Tequila.

As part of the promotion for the brand, the actor and his wife Camila Alves recently posed without their pantalones (that's pants in Spanish, FYI), and with their nethers pixelated out.

Among the fans of this hilarious ad campaign was Sophia Bush, who perfectly articulated our thoughts when she commented, "Bahahahahaha"

Couldn't have said it better myself.