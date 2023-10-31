Matthew Perry: 'Friends' Castmates Release a Joint Statement on Actor's Death

Following Matthew Perry's tragic death at the age of 54, the Friends cast took their time to mourn privately before sharing their sense of loss with the world.

But on Monday, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc issued a statement to People.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss," they wrote.

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

These thoughts echo comments previously made about the five "Friends" by an industry insider. "The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother, because that’s what Matty was—their brother," they said. "It’s just devastating."

Other members of the Friends cast and crew also shared their sadness over Perry's passing.

Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, wrote, "What a loss. The world will miss you Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

Sarah Ferguson, who once made a cameo on Friends, wrote, "I remember being thrilled to have met a natural talent, comedian and brilliant actor. It is a tragedy to lose you so early in life, rest in peace dear Matthew … you have given so much joy and laughter to so many."

Morgan Fairchild, who played Perry's character Chandler's mom on the show, wrote, "I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son,’ Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew."