Devastated Five Remaining ‘Friends’ Cast Members Are “Reeling from the Loss of Their Brother” Matthew Perry

Next year will mark 30 years since the six cast members of Friends met, and the five who remain following Matthew Perry’s death over the weekend are “reeling” from the loss of their beloved “brother,” Page Six reports.

The outlet reports that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer are preparing to release a joint statement after Perry was found dead Saturday at his L.A. home, the result of an apparent drowning.

“The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother, because that’s what Matty was—their brother,” an industry source told the outlet. “It’s just devastating.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The hit series ran for 10 seasons, from 1994 to 2004, and launched lifelong friendships, in addition to catapulting all six cast members into stardom. Perry, who was open about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, was especially close to Aniston after filming wrapped nearly 20 years ago.

“She was the one that reached out the most,” Perry told Diane Sawyer last year. “You know, I’m really grateful to her for that.” Perry also revealed in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing that it was Aniston who initially confronted him when his substance abuse became evident.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“The entire cast are close,” they said. “They will be devastated, because they were together through the best of times and worst of times. And when Matty was sick, they protected him. They looked after him fiercely.”

(Image credit: Getty Images/Reisig & Taylor/NBC)

Over the weekend, Perry’s family spoke out about the devastating loss, saying in a statement “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”