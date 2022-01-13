Megan Fox' Engagement Ring Pairs Her Birthstone With Machine Gun Kelly's

So we all knew this was coming, but I'd personally kind of stopped holding my breath for this one: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged!

The couple has been dating since 2020 and sparked engagement rumors back in September 2021, which turned out to be unfounded.

Theirs has been an extremely intense relationship from the get-go, involving—ahem—blood necklaces, talk of "twin flames" and "baby daddies," and tongue-to-tongue posing on red carpets.

The Transformers actress posted footage from the super romantic proposal on Instagram. In the video, Machine Gun Kelly (dressed, some have remarked, not unlike a Foot Locker employee) got down on one knee. A flustered Fox soon joined him on her knees, then they held hands, freaked out for a bit, and kissed.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," she captioned the video.

"We asked for magic

"We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.

"Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.

"And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."

Don't squeal from the adorableness quite yet, because Fox then couldn't help but add this tidbit that nobody asked for:

"…and then we drank each other’s blood"

Honestly, you couldn't just let us have this one?

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) A photo posted by on

As for MGK, he posted a close-up video of the engagement ring he gave his wife-to-be, which features two stones with the sweetest significance.

"'yes, in this life and every life' beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me," the singer and actor wrote. "i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022"

A post shared by the Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) A photo posted by on

Danielle Leeann Chin, diamond stylist at Ultimate Diamond, offered her expert comments on the stunning ring. "Pairing Megan’s birthstone (the emerald) with Machine Gun Kelly’s birthstone (the diamond) is such an incredible, heartfelt and thoughtful statement," Chin says.

"Just like the couple, this engagement ring is a match made in heaven. The two stones are set with talon prongs atop a modified split shank setting with knife edge micropave diamonds, adding an edgy allure to the design. Megan’s new engagement ring is the perfect balance of edgy meets modern—just like her! Given the increase in popularity of two-stone rings (think Kylie and Stormi’s matching two-stone rings and Emily Ratajkowski’s), I think it’s highly likely we’ll see paired birthstones and two-stone rings trending for engagement rings in 2022!"

Bill Kung, owner of Ultimate Diamond, also estimated how much MGK is likely to have shelled out for the ring. "This truly one-of-a-kind ring features a pear-cut diamond next to a pear-cut emerald approximately 5 carats each," Kung explains. "Assuming these are the best-of-the-best DIF stones (terminology used in the industry to signify D color and Internally Flawless), I’d estimate this ring to be valued at $350,000. If they’re not DIF, about $200,000 to $250,000."