Megan Fox Sparked Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumors Before Deleting Her Instagram

Oh man, where to begin.

OK so. Megan Fox sent the internet into a frenzy on Super Bowl Sunday when she deleted all photos of Machine Gun Kelly from her Instagram, then posted a mirror selfie with a cryptic caption, then deleted her Instagram entirely.

The first of those three steps prompted fans to speculate that she and her fiancé had split up (because deleting photos of your ex is basically step one of the healing process).

The second of those steps had followers thinking that perhaps MGK had cheated on the actress. Here's why: She posted a sexy photo of herself in a plunging black, cutout bodysuit (so far, so normal), with the caption, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath." These are lyrics from Beyoncé's 2016 song "Pray You Catch Me," which is widely accepted to address rumors Jay-Z cheated on her.

It's unclear why Fox ended up deleting her Instagram entirely, although it may be related to my personal theme for 2023, i.e. protecting one's peace. I get it, Megs.

Before she deleted her account, as shown in a screenshot on @commentsbycelebs, someone commented on her post, "He probably got with Sophie." This, according to Page Six, was referring to Sophie Lloyd, MGK's guitarist. Fox replied, "maybe I got with Sophie." ...OK?

OOOH, and also? Prior to deleting, Fox had unfollowed everyone except three accounts: Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet, and Eminem. Eminem was a particularly significant follow, apparently, because Fox starred in his music video for "Love the Way You Lie," whose title speaks for itself.

While we have to rely on speculation right now to figure out the current status of Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship, the two started dating in 2020, and got engaged in January 2022. They attended the Grammys together on Feb. 5, 2023, at which point their relationship seemed fine. More as we have it.