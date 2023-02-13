Megan Fox Sparked Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumors Before Deleting Her Instagram

Oh man, where to begin.
OK so. Megan Fox sent the internet into a frenzy on Super Bowl Sunday when she deleted all photos of Machine Gun Kelly from her Instagram, then posted a mirror selfie with a cryptic caption, then deleted her Instagram entirely.
The first of those three steps prompted fans to speculate that she and her fiancé had split up (because deleting photos of your ex is basically step one of the healing process).
The second of those steps had followers thinking that perhaps MGK had cheated on the actress. Here's why: She posted a sexy photo of herself in a plunging black, cutout bodysuit (so far, so normal), with the caption, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath." These are lyrics from Beyoncé's 2016 song "Pray You Catch Me," which is widely accepted to address rumors Jay-Z cheated on her.
It's unclear why Fox ended up deleting her Instagram entirely, although it may be related to my personal theme for 2023, i.e. protecting one's peace. I get it, Megs.
Before she deleted her account, as shown in a screenshot on @commentsbycelebs, someone commented on her post, "He probably got with Sophie." This, according to Page Six, was referring to Sophie Lloyd, MGK's guitarist. Fox replied, "maybe I got with Sophie." ...OK?
OOOH, and also? Prior to deleting, Fox had unfollowed everyone except three accounts: Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet, and Eminem. Eminem was a particularly significant follow, apparently, because Fox starred in his music video for "Love the Way You Lie," whose title speaks for itself.
A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
While we have to rely on speculation right now to figure out the current status of Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship, the two started dating in 2020, and got engaged in January 2022. They attended the Grammys together on Feb. 5, 2023, at which point their relationship seemed fine. More as we have it.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
ICYMI, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Starred in a Dunkin' Ad Together at the Super Bowl
Classic them.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Rihanna Is Getting Paid So Much Less Than You Think for the Super Bowl
I guess they don't have her money.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
You’re Going to Want to Buy Rihanna’s *Exact* Super Bowl Red Lip Before It Sells Out
Will purchase anything to be like RiRi.
By Samantha Holender
-
Ben Affleck "Wasn't His Usual Self" at the Grammys, A Source Explains
I mean, it checks out.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lizzo "Hard-Launched" Boyfriend Myke Wright on Instagram Pre-Grammys
Why! Are! They! So cute!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Mila Kunis Called Ashton Kutcher Out on His Behavior During Marriage to Demi Moore
She's always been a straight-talker.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Celebrated 20 Years of Marriage in the Most Hilarious Way
Howard Stern has a lot to answer for...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez Hit Back at Person Who Leaked Private Wedding Footage: "This Was Stolen Without Our Consent"
Not cool.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ryan Reynolds Is Literally So in Love With Blake Lively
Like?????
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Alexis Bledel and Her Husband Are Divorcing After 8 Years of Marriage
Ughhhh.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Megan Fox on Drinking Machine Gun Kelly's Blood: "It's Just a Few Drops"
That's a few too many, IMO.
By Iris Goldsztajn