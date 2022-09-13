Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes' Podcast Episodes Are "Paused During the Mourning Period for the Queen"

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Meghan Markle announced her Archetypes podcast months ago, then proceeded to release one chart-breaking episode with Serena Williams, followed by another with Mariah Carey, and a third with Mindy Kaling.
Because she told personal stories on these episodes, including how things changed for her when she became Prince Harry's girlfriend, royal aides were reportedly not happy about their release.
Now that Queen Elizabeth II has died, the Duchess of Sussex is of course showing her respect to the late monarch by pausing the release of new episodes during the official period of mourning.
As pointed out by royal reporter Omid Scobie, a new description now appears on Spotify's Archetypes page, informing listeners of the hiatus.
"As expected, @Spotify confirm new episodes of Meghan, Duchess of Sussexes’ podcast, Archetypes, are paused during the mourning period for the Queen," Scobie tweeted, alongside a screenshot from the streaming platform.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Europe at the time of the Queen's death, conducting a small tour of charities in England and Germany.
Prince Harry was particularly close to the Queen, and released a heartfelt statement following her passing, in which he referred to his grandmother as his "guiding compass" and "Commander-in-Chief."
Both Sussexes were invited to join Prince William and Princess Catherine on a walkabout in Windsor this past weekend. This is the first time the "Fab Four" were seen together again in an official capacity since the Sussexes stepped down from their royal duties and moved to California in 2020.
Relations between the two couples have been tense ever since, but many royal fans hope this sad time will serve to bring them closer together.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
