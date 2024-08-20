Meghan Markle’s Former College Roommate Posts Throwback Photo in Honor of the Duchess’ Dance Moves

After showing off her dance moves during a high-profile visit to Colombia alongside her husband Prince Harry, a former college roommate of Meghan Markle's is revealing that the royal's salsa skills run deep.

Days ago, Iris Amador—who wrote that she once took salsa lessons with the Duchess of Sussex while the pair were students attending Northwestern University—posted a throwback picture of Markle, who posed alongside her assumed classmates and dancing partners.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Colombia, including #Cali, the world capital of salsa—music and dance that Meghan Markle likes, with whom we shared salsa classes at university," Amador captioned the post, written in Spanish.

"Salsa lessons with the then future-to-be #DuchessOfSussex, in college," she then wrote in English, followed by a slew of hashtags and Amador writing that the picture was taken "many years ago."

A post shared by Iris Amador (@amadori_hn) A photo posted by on

During their whirlwind trip to the South American country, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Unidad Recreativa El Vallado in Cali, Colombia to "spend an afternoon with young people from the city."

According to the couple's official website, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received "a warm and enthusiastic welcome, as their visit opened with various salsa and hip hop performances."

"The Duke and Duchess joined the student dancers on the floor towards the end of the musical segment," the website states. "Following the dance performances, The Duke and Duchess took the time to speak directly with the youth, listening to their personal stories and learning about the challenges they face and the successes they have achieved through music and dance. "

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I hope you understand how much your actions impact the people and children in your communities," Prince Harry reportedly told the group of young dancers. "The path you’ve chosen will inspire and drive change for hundreds, even thousands, of young people.”

According to the same website, the "Duchess also praised the students for prioritizing art as a means to support their mental health, expressing how proud she was of their efforts."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex seen at the Unidad Recreativa El Vallado on August 18, 2024 in Cali, Colombia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to her salsa moves, Markle also showed off her Spanish-speaking skills during her visit, at one point even translating for Prince Harry.

On the second day of the pair's trip, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited a local school to speak to students about the importance of social-emotional learning and why it should be included in a child's education.

During their visit, Markle spoke Spanish to a class of Kindergarteners, telling one child that they had at least one thing in common with her son, Archie.

"You’re the same age as my son, Archie!" the Duchess told the child while speaking Spanish, People reported at the time.

“She spoke Spanish perfectly with one young woman,” Father Greg Boyle, who works with Homeboy Industries to help support people re-entering life and the workforce following an incarceration or gang involvement, told People.

“She just went right into Spanish, which was a revelation," he added, "and it was very good.”