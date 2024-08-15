All the Meghan Markle Colombia Tour Outfits the Duchess Has Worn (So Far)
Day one started strong with a tailoring trend and a symbolic dress.
Whenever Meghan Markle's passport gets a stamp, fashion history is made. The Duchess of Sussex's wardrobing choices for official tours alongside her husband, Prince Harry, deliver on several fronts at once. They introduce independent and sustainable brands to the masses, such as when she wore Veja sneakers on a 2018 trip to Australia. They perform fashion diplomacy, lifting up local talents in the places she visits, like the Strathberry handbags she carried in Scotland or the Orire red dress she wore in Nigeria. And no matter the location or occasion, they make royal fans want to shop. (Every brand I just listed immediately reported a sales boost after Duchess Meghan wore them.)
Meghan Markle's Colombia tour outfits, for a trip kicking off on Thursday, August 15, are no different. Since arriving for her first visit to a South American country with husband Prince Harry, the Duchess has worn several memorable outfits to take in cultural performances and meet with regional leaders, by invitation of Vice President Francia Márquez. She started the week exemplifying the tailored vest trend in an all-business Veronica Beard set. Then she showed her affinity for local designers with a cut-out Johanna Ortiz dress made from a shimmering, geometric-print brocade.
The Duchess of Sussex is scheduled to spend four full days in Colombia. As history has shown, she'll likely wear at least two looks each day—and each one deserves a moment in the spotlight. So ahead, Marie Claire is tracking every look Meghan Markle wears on her trip to Colombia. Knowing Markle, her outfits will be full of meaning—and destined to sell out.
Meghan Markle's Veronica Beard Suit Outfit
Meghan Markle commenced her visit to Colombia by having tea with Vice President Francia Márquez on Thursday, August 15. She arrived at the meeting in a navy blue suit by Veronica Beard, consisting of a tailored vest and capri-length trousers. Accessories entailed a Lorraine Schwartz bracelet, Pippa Smalls earrings, Manolo Blahnik pumps, and a white Loro Piana bag—with a white manicure to match.
Duchess Meghan wore the same look for a visit to Colegio Cultura Popular, a charter school in Colombia. There, she spoke with a small group of students about social media. People reports that Markle called the students "impressive, smart and savvy." (Onlookers could say the exact same things about her—and her crisp suit.)
Meghan Markle's Johanna Ortiz Dress
Up next, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended a cultural performance of dance, music, and theatre at the National Center for the Arts in Bogotá. The Duchess changed everything about her look, swapping her solid-toned suit for a patterned, cut-out dress by Johanna Ortiz and taking her hair out from her low bun. It was a pointed move for he second outfit: Johanna Ortiz is a Colombian designer based in Cali. What better way for Markle to show her appreciation for the performance and the rich culture inspiring it than by wearing a Colombian designer?
Meghan Markle has previously worn Johanna Ortiz on several occasions, including on her May visit to Nigeria. This time around, the former royal accessorized with a few of her most well-loved pieces—including a Cartier necklace valued at $13,400.
