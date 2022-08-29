Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have a Pair of Palm Trees in Their Garden That Represent Their Love

Aw!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

We got a serious glimpse into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito garden when they did their infamous Oprah interview in 2021, but a new interview is shedding more light onto their haven of Californian peace.

The Duchess of Sussex gave an exclusive interview to The Cut at her home, in which she points out "two massive Dr. Seussian palm trees, dead center on a lawn so verdant it’s better not to consider the water bill," in the interviewer's words.

The duchess explained, "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it’s us.'  And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.'"

OK, that's pretty adorable. A bit much, maybe, but adorable.

According to Markle, it was the grounds of the house that sold it to them, even though they weren't sure they could afford it at the time, since they were no longer receiving royal income.

"We did everything we could to get this house," she explained. "Because you walk in and go …" At this point, she took a deep breath and continued, "Joy. And exhale. And calm. It’s healing. You feel free."

They bought the house for $14.65 million, and it has served as their peaceful home base ever since, where they live a relatively more incognito life than they did in the U.K., alongside their two children Archie and Lilibet, and their three dogs—including brand new addition Mamma Mia, a seven-year-old rescue beagle.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.