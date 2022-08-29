See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Rescue Beagle in New Photos

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
If, like me, you get overly emotional over photos of dogs, prepare yourself for a real tear-jerking moment.
As reported last week, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have adopted a third dog, a seven-year-old rescue beagle named Mamma Mia (already, so much about that sentence is making me emotional).
Now, local news channel WPDE ABC15 has shared three new photos of Mamma Mia ("Mia," for short) on Twitter, and it's truly the sweetest thing ever.
In one pic, Mia is sleeping alongside a beagle puppy. In another, she's clutching a stuffed animal that appears to be the toy fox she got to bring with her to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' Montecito home. The third is a close-up of Mia getting in some much-deserved rest after the ordeal she has been through to eventually get to California.
ROYAL NEWS ❤👑 Mamma Mia, a beagle rescued from a Virginia breeding facility, was recently adopted by none other than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 🐶 https://t.co/POybKf9AMA pic.twitter.com/Ihk48RuXEoAugust 27, 2022
Mia and her puppies were rescued from the Envigo breeding and research plant in Virginia, where they had been treated poorly, then transported to Maryland before ending up at the Beagle Freedom Project HQ in Los Angeles County's San Fernando Valley.
That's where the Sussexes came to pick her up and bring her home, where she will live with the family's other rescue beagle, Guy, and their black Lab Pula, as well as—of course—their two children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.
According to the head of the Beagle Freedom Project, Shannon Keith, the couple wanted to adopt an older dog, since these are harder to place than puppies. Keith recalled the duchess telling her, "No, we don’t want a Christmas puppy. … We want ones we can help who are older." Such a heartwarming piece of news.
