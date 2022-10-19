Meghan Markle Calls Queen Elizabeth a "Shining Example" of "Female Leadership"

In Queen Elizabeth II's latter years, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the rest of the Royal Family was sadly fraught, following the Sussexes' royal exit to California.

Regardless, the Duchess of Sussex thought very highly of her grandmother-in-law, and revealed her admiration for the late Queen in a new cover interview for Variety.

Asked what life has been like since Elizabeth's sad passing, the duchess said, "There’s been such an outpouring of love and support. I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support [Harry], especially during that time.

"What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like.

"I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, 'Now she’s reunited with her husband.'"

Asked how she has felt about her relationship with the Queen since her death, Markle appeared to have nothing but love and admiration for her.

"I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate," she said. "And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family."

Although the Sussexes' time as senior royals was short, the duchess was often pictured laughing merrily with Elizabeth when they attended official engagements together.

