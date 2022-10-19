Meghan Markle Addressed Hers and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries for the First Time in New Interview

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Just days ago, a Netflix rep said, "There’s never been any documentary from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed," following news that the docuseries had been delayed.

Indeed, for months, news outlets have been reporting on this alleged "fly-on-the-wall" documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's life behind the scenes, but no official sources have ever confirmed it. As it stands, Archewell Productions lists only the duke's Heart of Invictus documentary on its website.

But now—NOW, the duchess herself has directly addressed the docuseries, meaning it's really real and it's really happening, and I'm, frankly, not OK.

Markle's cover story for Variety, which was delayed following Queen Elizabeth's passing, was published on Oct. 19, and the duchess got candid about a ton of subjects surrounding her family life, her work, and her late grandmother-in-law.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Variety)

When asked what we could expect from the Sussexes' upcoming docuseries, which was previously reported to have Liz Garbus for a director, the duchess praised Garbus for her process.

"It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story—a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens," she told Variety.

"It’s interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on Suits, it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun."

OK, so she didn't exactly reveal any juicy details, but still, this feels big.