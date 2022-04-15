Meghan Markle Is Glowing in a White Power Suit in The Netherlands

Meghan Markle traveled to The Hague in The Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games with that guy she's married to—and, wouldn't you believe it, she looked stunning. The duchess walked the carpet ahead of the games wearing the hell out of a double-breasted and slightly oversized white suit, which she paired with pointed-toe ivory pumps and a white handbag. An all-white power ensemble? It's giving feminism.

She kept the look simple with loose hair and minimal jewels. Town & Country notes that the diamond stud earrings appear to be the same Cartier pair she wore for her wedding, and her gold Cartier Tank watch is of the same style favored by Princess Diana.

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

Prince Harry, who we just now noticed was also there, looked nice in an understated no-tie black suit. The Invictus Games, an annual sporting event for military veterans wounded psychologically or physically in war, were founded by Prince Harry in 2014, and are known to have a special place in the Duke of Sussex's heart.

Meghan hasn't been seen outside of the United States in quite some time. Because she was pregnant at the time, she was unable to attend Prince Philip's funeral; she and Prince Harry have expressed that a judicial ruling that barred them from paying from their own security in the U.K. has made it extremely hard for them to return to Harry's home country.