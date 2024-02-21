After a Year of Speculation, 'The White Lotus' Costars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall Finally Go Public With Their Romance

Despite their White Lotus characters never crossing paths, Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall very much have, and they've confirmed their relationship in an adorable Instagram post.

Fahy shared a photo of the two of them walking in Boston with their arms wrapped around each other, captioned, "😊🍕💙." The post has already garnered over 100,000 likes in one day.

In the photo, Fahy is dressed down in jeans and a Cape Cod sweatshirt, while Woodall wears a white t-shirt, black jeans, and a baseball cap.

Woodall commented on the post, "Who is he?!" Fahy and 3,000 others liked this comment.

Many fans joked that this post (and declaration of their relationship) is in response to the attention Woodall has been getting for his role in the Netflix hit One Day. The remake of the 2011 film is based on the novel of the same name by David Nicholls.

"She saw us thirsting after him and had to set the record straight," one user commented. "Oh, she really said ‘Dex is mine,'" another joked, referring to Woodall's character, Dexter.

The two stars have played coy about their relationship for over a year since meeting on the set of The White Lotus.

In September 2022, Woodall shared a carousel post of photos of the cast together, including a selfie of him and Fahy. He captioned it, "That's amore," and Fahy commented, "I love you! I love these! I love you! 😘 ♥️ ." He replied, "Love you right back." (This is simply too cute.)

When asked by Andy Cohen whether the rumors of her and Woodall held any truth, Fahy cheekily responded, "I don't kiss and tell," and then clarified that they were "friends."

But by November 2023, there was no hiding it, as the pair were spotted sharing a kiss under an umbrella in New York City. (They're living a literal romcom.)

Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall hitting the dance floor at the Emmys afterparty (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woodall's turn in the spotlight on Fahy's Instagram isn't the only thing he can celebrate this week, as his role on One Day is skyrocketing him to heartthrob status. He plays Dex, an Oxford playboy whose life is changed by meeting Emma, played by Ambika Mod, and re-meeting her several times.

He told People that he was "very intrigued" by the adaptation and its large fan base, and explained, "There was definitely a serious responsibility that me and Ambika both felt to tell their stories."