Melanie Lynskey is “Bringing This Adorable Tattoo into 2024” and It’s a Must-See

Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey rang in the New Year by sharing a photo of her adorable new tattoo on Instagram—a hand-drawn picture created by a very, very special someone in the actress' life.



"I’m so happy to be bringing this adorable tattoo into 2024 with me—my thanks to the incredibly kind and talented @graeme.allan at @sacredtattoonz for doing this for me while I was in Aotearoa," the actress captioned the post. "It’s a meticulous recreation of a drawing my 5 year old daughter did, and it reminds me even in the most challenging moments that there is true joy in my life and fills me with deep gratitude.



"I wish so much joy for all of you this year!" she added. "And my big wish is that the world remembers about empathy."

Fans were quick to react to the meaningful ink in the comment section.



"Oh my god, that’s the cutest thing ever," one wrote. "Happy new year, i hope you and your family have the best 2024 possible."



"This is the sweetest thing," another commented.

"I adore your beautiful tattoo and your daughter must be so thrilled," another wrote.



Lynskey shares her 5-year-old daughter with fellow actor Jason Ritter, and is notoriously protective of their child's privacy. For example, she does not share photos on Instagram that feature her daughter's face—in Dec, 2023, the mom shared a photo of her daughter holding a unicorn balloon in front of her face in celebration of her daughter's birthday.



"The kindest, sweetest, coolest little person," the mom captioned the post. "I can’t believe how lucky I am to be her mama. 5 years of pure joy."

While Lynskey's daughter may have a future in tattoo design, in March, 2023 Ritter revealed that the famous couple's child may just go into the acting business.



"She is watching her parents and she's already showing signs," Ritter told SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, as reported by People at the time.

"I think you want to help your child be as fully who they are as they want to be," he added. "And you know, as we all know, the more you try to like control someone's life, the more they rebel."

When your mom is already rocking your artwork at age 5, it's safe to say you have some pretty supportive parents!