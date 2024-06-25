Meryl Streep's Daughter Louisa Jacobson Hard-Launches Her Girlfriend on Instagram

Meryl Streep's daughter Louisa Jacobson Gummer has found her "Honey Honey."

Jacobson just went Instagram-official with her girlfriend Anna Blundell, posting a red-tinted selfie of the two of them followed by a screenshot from an article with the headline, "We're Entering a Joyful New Era of Lesbian Fashion."

The Gilded Age actress captioned these photos, "blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb ❤️‍🔥🏳️‍🌈"

Meanwhile, back in December 2023, Blundell posted a similar photo which appeared to have been taken at the same time, but with the women's faces at different angles. She captioned that picture, "Annual update"

Jacobson commented on the December post, "OMFG ILYSM," to which Blundell replied, "ily"

Jacobson posted some more pictures featuring Blundell earlier this month, capturing these ones, "Cute spring things"

That series of photos included one of the two of them holding hands.

Jacobson is an actress best known for her role as Marian Brook on HBO Original series The Gilded Age and her work in theater.

According to her bio on the Geffen Playhouse website, she holds an M.F.A. in acting from the Yale School of Drama, has attended the British American Drama Academy, and graduated with a B.A. in psychology from Vassar College.

As for Meryl Streep, she shares four children total with Don Gummer: Henry, 44, Mamie, 40, Grace, 38, and Louisa, 33, as reported by People.

In October 2023, Streep and Gummer confirmed they had been separated for six years. A spokesperson for the Mamma Mia actress told Page Six, "Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart." The two were married in 1978.